Mitch Trubisky has retained his role as the Bears’ starting quarterback

The Chicago Bears quarterback competition is over.
Mitch Trubisky has been declared the starter and the team will now shift its full focus toward preparing for its Sept. 13 opener against the Lions in Detroit.
But will Matt Nagy again write Trubisky’s name onto the top line of the depth chart in Sharpie as he has since 2018? Or this time is the Bears coach using a No. 2 pencil with a trusty eraser on the end?
There still is a lot to sort out and learn, even after the Bears begin the regular season next weekend. Nagy will speak with reporters Sunday after the team’s practice at Halas Hall, certain to provide more clarity and detail on the quarterback decision.
For now, Trubisky retains his starting role with backup Nick Foles waiting in the wings. Just in case.
So what are we to make of Trubisky’s victory in the QB competition? How long should we expect him to retain the job? And where do the Bears go from here?
Tribune writers Dan Wiederer and Brad Biggs break it all down.
Dan Wiederer: I was admittedly a bit surprised that Nagy cast this latest vote of confidence in Trubisky, particularly because this Bears team -- ready to win at a high level with an elite defense -- mostly needs its quarterback to be a trustworthy contributor and not a star to return to the playoffs. And after last year’s offensive regression with so many substandard performances by Trubisky, it’s fair to wonder where Nagy is deriving his current trust in Trubisky from.
How can Nagy be sure that last year’s breakdowns won’t persist? How can he be certain Trubisky’s pocket presence and accuracy will be markedly better? How can Nagy be confident that his fourth-year quarterback will make more game-winning contributions than game-losing blunders?
Still, at the same time, Friday’s news wasn’t all that shocking either. While neither Trubisky nor Foles played at a high level during three-and-a-half weeks of training camp practices, Foles’ acclimation seemed to take longer than many at Halas Hall were hoping. The 31-year-old veteran just hasn’t seemed fully comfortable yet. At times, his pocket poise was erratic. The strain of the competition seemed to weigh on him. And his built-in familiarity with Nagy’s system didn’t regularly show with on-field production.
So now Foles settles back into a familiar backup role and the Bears head into Week 1 with their fingers crossed that Trubisky has improved enough to help this team win right out of the gates. If not …
Brad Biggs: The news cycle moves quickly in the NFL and in terms of quarterback developments, the Bears’ decision to start Trubisky was overshadowed Saturday morning when Deshaun Watson, a 2017 draft classmate of Trubisky, signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the Houston Texans.
Neither Trubisky nor Foles lit up training camp and when Nagy said that both quarterbacks made it a difficult decision, I’m not sure it was complicated by a lot of success completing passes downfield.
Remember, the Bears were last in the NFL in yards per pass attempt a year ago, and that is a key indicator of the health of a passing game. But the Bears also open with a soft schedule, and if they’re intent on seeing if Trubisky can make a clear step forward in terms of consistency, the slate potentially sets up well. They play the Lions, New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers in the first six weeks.
None of those opponents reached the postseason a year ago and while the Bucs and Panthers were average defending the pass last season, they ranked 29th and 31st respectively in points allowed. The Lions and Giants were dreadful against opposing quarterbacks last year. The Lions lacked a pass rush and traded away their best cornerback. The Giants are in the throes of a total rebuild.
I wonder if the Bears believe their running game will be better with Trubisky vs. Foles with some of the outside zone they are expected to use and the plays that can be mirrored off that. With the playoff-ready defense you referenced, is Nagy prepared to be more defensive-minded and manage games to play to the strength of his roster? If so, maybe Trubisky makes sense.
If the Bears have concerns about their offensive line, Trubisky is much more nimble and can create plays with his legs while Foleslacks mobility in the pocket. No doubt, the decision has to be unsettling to some considering how the offense was out of sorts nearly all of last season and the changes to the starting lineup are going to be minimal.
Wiederer: I guess we should all get used to the phrase “short leash” becoming a staple in the Chicago vernacular for at least the next month. Perhaps longer. And that, I’d say, is probably the biggest question Nagy needs to answer when he jumps on Sunday’s video conference call with reporters.
Just how much patience is Nagy willing to have with Trubisky and his offense in the early part of the season? How much inconsistency and error will Nagy be willing to tolerate before he deems it necessary to change direction? If any of the offense’s inevitable early-season malfunctions seem familiar from a year ago, will Nagy quickly find himself at wits’ end?
An understandably anxious Bears fan base is sure to experience some form of PTSD with every turnover, with every three-and-out, with every seemingly-sure touchdown pass that gets overthrown by 3 or 4 yards. There won’t be a lot of understanding anywhere if the Bears get off to a slow start. The Bears haven’t won a season opener since 2013. And if there are a series of offensive breakdowns in avoidable losses in the first four or five weeks of the year, the city’s anger will only amplify.
