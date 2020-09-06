Mitch Trubisky has retained his role as the Bears’ starting quarterback

Remember, the Bears were last in the NFL in yards per pass attempt a year ago, and that is a key indicator of the health of a passing game. But the Bears also open with a soft schedule, and if they’re intent on seeing if Trubisky can make a clear step forward in terms of consistency, the slate potentially sets up well. They play the Lions, New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers in the first six weeks.

None of those opponents reached the postseason a year ago and while the Bucs and Panthers were average defending the pass last season, they ranked 29th and 31st respectively in points allowed. The Lions and Giants were dreadful against opposing quarterbacks last year. The Lions lacked a pass rush and traded away their best cornerback. The Giants are in the throes of a total rebuild.

I wonder if the Bears believe their running game will be better with Trubisky vs. Foles with some of the outside zone they are expected to use and the plays that can be mirrored off that. With the playoff-ready defense you referenced, is Nagy prepared to be more defensive-minded and manage games to play to the strength of his roster? If so, maybe Trubisky makes sense.