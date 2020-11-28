Mitch Trubisky’s 2nd chance has arrived

As tempting as it might be to fantasize about a storybook comeback, it seems less likely than just about any of the other shots the Bears have taken on a quarterback over, oh, the last two or three decades.

Nick Foles is sidelined with a hip injury, and coach Matt Nagy won’t say where this is headed because he has no idea. But if Trubisky can spark an offense that is near the bottom of the league in far too many categories, it will be his gig for the final six games.

Don’t underestimate what this could do for Trubisky with free agency on the horizon. He says his right shoulder, injured on a carry against the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 1, is fully healed. To a degree, he can change the narrative the league has about him in what amounts to a showcase for 31 other teams.

To do that, time spent on the sideline needs to have made Trubisky a different player. He has to make the kind of transformation Derek Carr made in Las Vegas. The Raiders brought in Marcus Mariota, another bust, this offseason, and no one loves to recycle quarterbacks more than Jon Gruden. Carr has been more confident this season, more decisive and aggressive with the willingness to cut it loose.