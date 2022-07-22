Mobile DMV coming to Decatur

People waited in line at the Illinois Secretary of State Facility, 1510 W. Market St., Bloomington, on Thursday, March 25, 2021.
DECATUR — State Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield, will host a mobile DMV unit at her Decatur office, 1210 S. Jasper St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26.
The unit operates like a DMV office, offering driver's license renewals, identification cards and license plate stickers.
“The Secretary of State’s mobile unit is a one-stop shop to help people utilize these important state services,” Turner said. “I encourage folks to take advantage of this convenient way to renew driver’s licenses or vehicle registration next month.”
REAL ID services will not be available at the mobile unit, however.
Veterans are also encouraged to use the event to add a veteran designation to their license or state ID. To receive the designation, veterans must bring their DD-214 or NAF 13038.
Those seeking more information are encouraged to call Turner's office: 217-854-4502.
