Inflation fueled primarily from the second pandemic omnibus spending bill passed with only Democratic votes and roadblocks to fossil fuel production by Democratic climate zealots. Blocking fossil fuel exploration and production and pipeline construction is causing higher fuel costs which exacerbate higher goods and services costs. Partisan pandemic bill doled out money to folks who then had scant reason to go back to work. Thus employers had to raise wages to hire workers away from government handouts. Result – higher prices that won’t subside.

Jan 6 House committee hearing – yes, riot was bad, Trump could have done more to stop it, but so could have Pelosi. The Democratic controlled show trial isn’t looking for solutions, only an indictment of Trump who claimed the election was stolen. Not that I believe him, but please explain to me how an old white career politician, who spent very little time campaigning, got more votes than a young black charismatic Barack Obama had. The US was in a very good place after 3 years under Trump. Minority employment was at an all-time high. The US was energy independent. Poverty rate was at the lowest in history in 2019 because of Republican tax and regulation cuts. Lower income wages were rising much faster than inflation and faster than upper income wages. However, hasty changes by states to voting procedures due to the pandemic opened the possibility of widespread voter fraud. Nothing has been proven, but the extremely large number of Biden votes exceeding larger than previous election Trump votes makes me wonder. Was it hatred for Trump, love for Biden, media bias, or clever voter manipulation? We may never know.