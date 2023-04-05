DECATUR — On the eve of Decatur's municipal election, school board candidate Hannah Wolfe posted a throwback photo her herself and her mother, Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, pouring over the results the 2017 mayoral election.

Moore Wolfe, hunched over her daughter's shoulder, had her hand over her mouth and a serious look on her face as they anxiously waited for updates to scroll in on Wolfe's laptop in the close race. The incumbent would eventually defeat challenger John Phillips by a narrow 53% to 47% margin.

The scene and vibe Tuesday night were far different for Moore Wolfe.

As the clock hit 7 p.m. and polls closed, Decatur's mayor appeared relaxed as she sipped on some wine and enjoyed a meal at Murphy & Co., a downtown Decatur kitchen and home decor store hosting a cooking demo.

"I wanted to do one of these dinners for a long time," Moore Wolfe told Herald & Review. "They have several things they offer and I just kind of flipped through my calendar. I'm like, 'OK, I don't have anything blocked out for the evening,' because I live on an hour-by-hour basis."

When she signed up months ago, it did not even register that it fell on Election Day. But even when she did find out, the mayor, who was joined by her daughter, figured it was "probably a really good distraction for both of us."

Unlike in 2017 or 2019, the result Tuesday was never in question as Moore Wolfe ran unopposed for reelection to a new four-year term that sets her on the path of becoming the city's longest-serving mayor.

"It's been a much easier, much more restful election night — probably the most I'll ever have," Moore Wolfe said.

Most candidates have election night parties, including some here in Decatur. But not @MayorMooreWolfe, who’s attending a cooking class with daughter Hannah Wolfe at Murphy & Co. The mayor is running unopposed for re-election and her daughter is running for Decatur School Board. pic.twitter.com/9UPaLsBWOn — Brenden Moore (@brendenmoore13) April 4, 2023

But as Moore Wolfe enjoyed a relatively stress-free evening, results were still cooking for the three seats on the Decatur City Council.

As results continue to trickle in, Councilwoman Lisa Gregory, former Councilman Pat McDaniel and Councilman Dennis Cooper maintain the top three spots with Macon County Board member Karl Coleman trailing.

With 100% of precincts reporting, Gregory was leading the pack with 3,586, or 27.8%, followed by McDaniel with 3,361, or 26.1%, and Cooper with 3,129, or 24.3%. Coleman was in last with 2,809 votes, or 21.8%.

Turnout citywide was about 13%.

The top three candidates will be sworn in next month for four-year terms. The results are preliminary, however, as vote-by-mail ballots are counted. Coleman trails Cooper by 320 votes.

"It's 2023 and this is the way elections go," Coleman said. "You're not every time going to get a firm, concrete answer the night of the election. So we'll see how it plays out over the course of the next several days."

Coleman, a Macon County Board member who's also the county Democratic Party chair, said he's still hopeful despite appearing like the odd man out.

"Obviously, not certain that the full totality of those will come back, but mail-in ballots generally skew more progressive, more Democratic-leaning," Coleman said. "I'm optimistic, we'll see how it works out. But, we're playing the long game."

Votes can be counted as long as they are postmarked by Election Day and are received by the county clerk's office by April 18.

However, with Gregory up nearly 800 votes on Coleman and McDaniel up nearly 550 votes, it appears certain that both will return to the council.

Gregory, 63, has been on the council since 2015. She works as a public service administrator for the Illinois Department of Heath and Family Services. The leading vote-getter, Gregory said she "would like to think (the result is) because I've come ready to work and represent the citizens the best that I can."

"I just want to thank the voters who placed their trust in me. It means a lot. And we have a lot of work to accomplish in the coming years," Gregory said, listing neighborhood revitalization, workforce development and expanding the city's fiber optic network as priorities for the new term.

McDaniel, 74, served on the council from 2011 to 2021. Now back after a two-year hiatus, he said he was "humbled by the support I received from the voters" and that he "won't let them down."

"Potholes or whatever it is, we've got to keep an eye on both the future and the present," McDaniel said.

Cooper, 70, a retired Illinois Department of Corrections official, was appointed to the council in 2021 to fill the remainder of Rodney Walker's term.

"I'm pleased to be in the top three at this stage," Cooper said. "I know that we got to wait until the mail-in gets counted. But, I believe that even once they're counted that I won't lose any ground. Hopefully I may even gain some ground."

This year's city races have taken a back seat to the hyper-competitive race for Decatur School Board. But the decisions the next council will make will have an impact on the city for generations to come.

Among them: how to continue and expand the city's neighborhood revitalization initiative and reduce blight even as federal resources dry up, enact policies to reverse decades of population decline, enhance public safety and protect the city's investment in Lake Decatur.

Though council races are nonpartisan, Coleman and Cooper identify as Democrats and Gregory is a Republican precinct committeewoman. McDaniel's party affiliation is unclear.

The next council will be seated in May.