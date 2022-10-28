More legal problems for man charged with crash involving St. Teresa teacher

DECATUR — The driver accused of injuring a St. Teresa teacher in an April crash is facing more legal troubles.

Rashean D. Vorties was arrested Thursday after the Decatur Police Department received a DNA profile linking him to a Glock and a Smith and Wesson handguns seized from a Decatur home.

According to the Decatur police sworn affidavit, members of the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit, assisted by the Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant on Jan. 21 on a home in the 800 block of West Packard Street. Police said Vorties, 27, of Decatur, "fled out the rear northwest window of the residence and was taken into custody outside."

During a search of a bedroom, detectives found a black suitcase with multiple bags of field-tested positive cannabis, the report said. Paraphernalia common with street drug dealers, such as digital scales and boxes of sandwich bags, were also found.

Police located a Smith and Wesson handgun and a Glock handgun, which was equipped to be an automatic weapon, in other areas of the room. "Upon running the serial numbers on both weapons, both weapons were found to be reported stolen out of Macon County," the police report stated.

Police received the DNA results from the Illinois State Police Crime Lab.

Vorties is being held in the Macon County Jail on preliminary charges of possession of a stolen firearm, being an armed habitual criminal, a felon in possession of a machine gun and the manufacture/delivery of cannabis. Bond was set at $350,000, requiring the posting of $35,000 to be released.

Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

Vorties is the driver accused of crashing his vehicle into one driven by St. Teresa High School teacher and coach Amber Johnson, causing grave injuries to her. Johnson continues to recover.

He faces charges of aggravated street racing and aggravated reckless driving causing bodily harm in connection with the April 29 crash.

Decatur police crash reconstruction reports said Vorties was traveling at more than 100 mph when he struck Johnson's car.

Vorties was arrested by U.S. Marshals Task Force officers July 6 and was released from the Macon County Jail the same day after posting a $25,000 bond on bail set at $250,000.