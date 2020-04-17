Morgan Park’s Adam Miller and Maine West’s Angela Dugalic are Mr. and Ms. Basketball of Illinois for 2020

Miller, the No. 2 senior in the state (behind Steward) and No. 33 nationally in the 247Sports.com composite rankings, wasn’t surprised the voting came down to the two players. But while they’ve had battles over the years -- including a 61-59 Morgan Park win this season -- Miller doesn’t view Steward as a rival.

“People create a rivalry between us," Miller said. “We’re none of that. We’re just great basketball players that grew up in the same state. We’re great friends and we’ve battled so many times. We don’t do the comparisons, and it’s just an honor to be able to play against him.”

Miller put together a stellar season that was cut short because of the coronavirus outbreak. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 23.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.3 steals for Morgan Park (22-9), which advanced to a Class 3A sectional final before the IHSA canceled the rest of the state tournament amid the pandemic.

Miller finished with 2,076 career points and grabbed national attention while doing so. He was selected to the Jordan Brand Game and named the Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year the last two seasons, becoming only the fourth player to win the award back-to-back since 1985.