MORNING LIGHT

Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Just as the staff and owners of the New Moon Café were beginning to recover from the economic fallout of the pandemic, they were dealt another blow on Wednesday.
A woman was wounded in an apparent accidental shooting last week at an Indiana gun range, police said.
Businesses are beginning to bring some life into Forsyth
Dakota Tate, a 20-year-old from Jefferson County, has been awarded a U.S. patent for a project he started in the local high school CEO program.
Police say Decatur man was fatally shot Friday afternoon in the 500 block of South Church Street.
Police say she has a history of mental health issues and they've tried to work with her.
Stab victim's wound required surgery to repair.
Police said a history of violence at the Decatur Masonic Temple had them "monitoring the parking lot" early Sunday.
CHICAGO (AP) — An off-duty Chicago police officer shot and critically wounded a man during an exchange of gunfire after the man tried to rob h…
Police say a 30-year-old Decatur man was fatally shot Friday afternoon in the 500 block of South Church Street.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.