Morton tenderizes Canton 48-27

Morton swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Canton 48-27 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 10.
The third quarter gave the Potters a 34-27 lead over the Little Giants.
Morton registered a 13-6 advantage at intermission over Canton.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.
