Mount Pulaski State Historic Site hosting musical program Saturday

MOUNT PULASKI — The Mount Pulaski State Historic Site will be hosting a special musical program by the Heritage String Trio on Saturday, June 25.
The event, which begins at 2 p.m., is free and open to the public. Light refreshments and reception will follow.
Mount Pulaski Courthouse was built in 1848 and served as the Logan County seat of government until 1855. Attorney Abraham Lincoln regularly argued cases in the second-floor courtroom. It is located at 113 S. Washington St., Mount Pulaski.
🔎 Discovering Lincoln: Abraham Lincoln markers in Central Illinois
Governor's Mansion
The Illinois Governor's Mansion is at 410 E. Jackson St., Springfield.
David Davis Mansion
Location: 1000 Monroe Dr., Bloomington About: The David Davis Mansion was the residence of, you guessed it, Senator David Davis from Illinois. A long-time friend of Abraham Lincoln, David Davis proved to be highly influential on the political career of Abraham Lincoln.
Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site
Location: 402 S. Lincoln Highway, Lerna About: Once the 19th-century home of Abraham Lincoln's parents Thomas and Sarah Bush Lincoln, the Lincoln Log Cabin is now a historic site owned by the state of Illinois.
Lincoln-Herndon Law Offices
Location: 112 N. 6th St., Springfield About: Before entering politics, Abraham Lincoln had a successful law career that spanned almost 25 years. The restored Lincoln-Herndon Law Offices building is a must-see while visiting downtown Springfield.
Lincoln Home National Historic Site
Location: 413 S. 8th St., Springfield About: This beautifully restored home in downtown Springfield was Abraham and Mary Lincoln's home for almost 20 years.
Mary Lincoln at Bellevue Place
Location: 333 S. Jefferson St., Batavia About: In the years following Abraham Lincoln's assassination, his widow Mary was declared insane by a court and was committed to this private sanitarium.
Lincoln Tomb State Historic Site
Location: 1500 Monument Ave., Springfield About: Following Abraham Lincoln's death, his friends in Illinois sought to bury him in Springfield. Today, Lincoln's tomb attracts visitors from all over the country.
The Lincoln Family Church
Location: 321 S. Seventh St., Springfield About: Conveniently located in the same neighborhood as Lincoln's home, the Lincoln Family Church still houses the original pew used by the Lincoln family.
Lincoln's New Salem State Historic Site
Location: 15588 History Ln., Petersburg About: This pioneer village located outside of Springfield is where Lincoln lived as a young man. In fact, it was in New Salem that Lincoln first began studying law.
Fithian House
Location: 116 N. Gilbert St., Danville About: This home was built and owned by physician William Fithian. While serving in the Illinois legislature, he became friends with Lincoln who would visit his home often.
Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park
Location: Decatur, IL 62521 About: Originally from southern Indiana, Abraham Lincoln left for Illinois in his early twenties. He settled at what is now the Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park.
Postville Courthouse State Historic Site
Location: 914 5th St., Lincoln About: While still a practicing lawyer, Abraham Lincoln would visit this site about twice a year.
Old State Capitol State Historic Site
Location: S. 6th St. & E. Adams St., Springfield About: Abraham Lincoln spent a great deal of time at this site during his political career. In fact, he was instrumental in moving the state capital of Illinois from Vandalia to Springfield.
The Lincoln Depot
Location: 930 E. Monroe St., Springfield About: On February 11, 1861, Abraham Lincoln left Springfield as president-elect. He gave his famous Farewell Address at the Great Western Railroad station, now known as the Lincoln Depot.
