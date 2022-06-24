 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mount Pulaski State Historic Site hosting musical program Saturday

MOUNT PULASKI — The Mount Pulaski State Historic Site will be hosting a special musical program by the Heritage String Trio on Saturday, June 25.

The event, which begins at 2 p.m., is free and open to the public. Light refreshments and reception will follow. 

Mount Pulaski Courthouse was built in 1848 and served as the Logan County seat of government until 1855. Attorney Abraham Lincoln regularly argued cases in the second-floor courtroom. It is located at 113 S. Washington St., Mount Pulaski.

