Mount Zion Chamber announces award and scholarship winners during annual banquet

MOUNT ZION — The Mount Zion Chamber of Commerce announced the recipients of this year’s Volunteer of the Year and Business of the Year during the annual Chamber Report and Awards Banquet on Thursday.

Peerless Cleaning and Restoration Services was awarded the 2021 Business of the Year.

“Peerless is a shiny example of what this award represents. They continually provide outstanding service and support to our community throughout their many years in service,” said Mount Zion Chamber of Commerce President Dan McNeely. “Peerless is heavily active in the Mount Zion Chamber and is always there to help when needed.”

Previous recipients of the business award include S.A. Lewis Construction, Kenney’s Ace Hardware, Scott State Bank and Land of Lincoln Credit Union.

“We are honored to join those many businesses that have come before us,” Brad Wike, president and owner of Peerless Cleaning and Restoration Services said in a response. “We are honored to receive this award, because it’s a true reflection of the ongoing commitment to our community that we try to provide each and every year.”

The 2021 Volunteer of the Year was given to Shelly Coslow with Decatur Earthmover Credit Union. As an ambassador for the Mt. Zion Chamber of Commerce, she attends Chamber events offering assistance such as working the luncheon registration desk, greeting members, tearing down events, and selling raffle tickets.

College Scholarship recipients were also recognized during Thursday's ceremony. Mount Zion High School seniors Rosemary S. Ellison, Brandon D. Kondritz and Kathryn A. Oliger each received a $1,000 scholarship.

