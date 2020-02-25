Mount Zion, MacArthur girls lose in sectional semifinals

CHAMPAIGN — MacArthur wasn't itself in the first half on Tuesday. The Generals missed shots, turned it over and couldn't get into the defense rhythm that's been the catalyst to a big season.
In the third quarter, MacArthur burst out of halftime. Quincenia Jackson hit layup after layup and the defense was forcing turnovers. They had landed their big swing and erased a 10-point deficit in the Class 3A Champaign (Central) Sectional semifinals.
But Springfield Lanphier didn't wilt. It took every shot the Generals had, forced turnovers and raced to a 69-61 win to eliminate the Generals from the postseason. MacArthur (29-4) swept the Lions in the regular season, but committed 19 turnovers on Tuesday.
"We didn't follow protocol," MacArthur coach Mike Williams said. "I just told the girls that the difference in the game is they carried out their game plan and we didn't. It's what I've been preaching on all year and it came to light right now."
The third quarter was the type of game MacArthur has played all season. The Generals forced a turnover on the first three Lanphier (23-9) possessions of the third quarter and Taya Davis, who finished with 15 points, got to the hoop and Jackson, who scored 25 points to go with 14 rebounds, started getting buckets in the paint. MacArthur tied the game with 2:25 left in the third, took the lead early in the fourth quarter on a four-point play from Jurnee Flournoy early in the fourth quarter and tied were tied with 3:58 left in the game.
But Lanphier kept swinging behind a team-high 22 points from Martrice Brooks and 16 from Kylee Parker. The Lions closed the game on a 14-6 run.
"I felt the energy in the locker room when we came out during halftime, we felt, 'We got this,' but in the end we didn't pull though," Jackson said. "We didn't execute how Dubbs wanted us to. When you don't listen, things don't go right."
Rochester 42, Mount Zion 37
Mount Zion was right there, on the cusp of advancing to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1990.
The Braves played strong defense all game and trailed Rochester 34-33 with 4:20 left in Monday's Class 3A Champaign (Central) Sectional semifinal. Then Mount Zion started doing things uncharacteristic of the team that won 26 games to this point. The wrong people brought the ball up the court, some offensive plays were run counter to what head coach Shane Davis won, some shots would have been better passed up, Davis said.
It resulted in the offense scoring two points in the final 4:20 of the game in a loss to the Rockets.
“I think the last three minutes, they got the lead, we got a few calls that were against us," senior guard Lainie Wolter said. "They were playing tougher and putting them in and we weren’t hitting shots that we normally do hit."
Senior guard Emma Ewing had one of those made shots in the final half of the fourth quarter and finished with 11 points, but shots just simply didn't fall and Rochester answered by hitting 5 of 6 of its free throws and added one of its six 3-pointers in that span.
"It just seemed like we kind of shut down," Ewing said. "We work with heart and it seemed like it wasn’t really there at the end. We kind of gave up and that’s not like us. It’s disappointing for the seniors. That was our last game ever to play. It just wasn’t us out there in the last three minutes."
Mount Zion's (26-8) defense kept them in it all game, and the Braves led by four, 19-15, at halftime. But Rochester answered back in the third quarter and outscored Mount Zion 10-7 before the 17-11 advantage in the fourth.
“I wasn’t overly all unhappy with our play," Davis said. "Defensively, obviously, we played very well and did the things we needed to do. If I would have said going in if we would have held them to 42 points, we would have won."
