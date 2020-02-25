Mount Zion, MacArthur girls lose in sectional semifinals

CHAMPAIGN — MacArthur wasn't itself in the first half on Tuesday. The Generals missed shots, turned it over and couldn't get into the defense rhythm that's been the catalyst to a big season.

In the third quarter, MacArthur burst out of halftime. Quincenia Jackson hit layup after layup and the defense was forcing turnovers. They had landed their big swing and erased a 10-point deficit in the Class 3A Champaign (Central) Sectional semifinals.

But Springfield Lanphier didn't wilt. It took every shot the Generals had, forced turnovers and raced to a 69-61 win to eliminate the Generals from the postseason. MacArthur (29-4) swept the Lions in the regular season, but committed 19 turnovers on Tuesday.

"We didn't follow protocol," MacArthur coach Mike Williams said. "I just told the girls that the difference in the game is they carried out their game plan and we didn't. It's what I've been preaching on all year and it came to light right now."