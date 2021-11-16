MOVIE REVIEWS: 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife;' 'Spencer'

'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is indeed haunted. But it’s not just the likes of Muncher and the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man that need to be zapped into proton packs.

This film is haunted by the specter of the legacy of the 1984 “Ghostbusters,” which isn’t just lurking around the edges but literally baked into its DNA. Co-writer and director Jason Reitman is the son of Ivan Reitman, who directed “Ghostbusters” and “Ghostbusters II,” and Reitman the younger has described “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” as a family movie, on screen, and behind the camera, with his father offering input on set.

Nothing wrong with that, right? Well, the resulting “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is a tedious and juvenile project so slavishly devoted to the original that it’s cringeworthy. Yet, it doesn’t manage to capture the essence of what made that supernatural slacker comedy appealing at the time (that honor would go to Paul Feig’s 2016 all-female reboot, but no one wants to have that conversation).

Where “Ghostbusters” was irreverent, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is deeply reverent. The tone is far more 1980s Stephen Spielberg than it is 1980s Ivan Reitman, and it’s aimed squarely at a very young audience, even though it seems they keep refreshing this franchise for the 40-year-olds for whom “Ghostbusters” remains a beloved memento of childhood. And yet, for a film that’s trying so very hard to be Amblin, there’s little sense of wonder, or suspense, or adventure. It’s formulaic storytelling embroidered with tired “Ghostbusters” references.

As a slice of nostalgic kiddie adventure inserted into “Ghostbusters” lore, where the script should, or could, be earnest, rather, it is sarcastic and dripping in irony. As dirtbag mom Callie, the talented Carrie Coon is saddled with aping the style of disaffected cool that only Bill Murray can pull off. The character and her sardonic dynamic with her children doesn’t work, and the quip-overload dialogue feels instantly dated. It doesn’t help that Phoebe’s best friend is a character nicknamed “Podcast” (Logan Kim), which might have felt somewhat fresh and relevant several years ago. Nevertheless, Kim is charming, and he brings the comic relief that this otherwise humorless film so desperately needs.

In trying to please everyone, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” should ultimately please no one except the most hardcore of fans whose idea of a fun time at the movies is pointing at things they’ve seen before.

(PG-13, 1.5 of 4 stars, 2 hr. 4 min.)

Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

'Spencer'

"Spencer," from director Pablo Larraín, following up his 2016 film "Jackie," about another tortured famous woman, is a portrait of a princess trapped in a gilded cage. Working off a script by Steven Knight, Larraín offers no new insight but delivers a haunting, unsettling, hard-to-shake expose.

The longer it simmers, the more its power grows, despite the filmmakers playing fast and loose with the facts.

Set in 1991 over a three-day Christmas holiday, the extended family gathers at Sandringham House. That's where Princess Diana, masterfully played by Kristin Stewart, decides to divorce Prince Charles ( Jack Farthing) after 10 years of marriage. Stewart, outfitted in Diana's signature designer duds and feathered shag, is neither mimic nor interpreter. She simply channels the essence of the People's Princess - who she's become and who she used to be.

The trip "home" to Norfolk, where Diana grew up on a nearby estate, stirs the rage she can no longer conceal. She mourns her former self. Clarity is coming, that's for sure, but knowing how Diana's life turns out makes this all the more harrowing to watch. Yet you root for her to escape an emotionally abusive husband, to stop bingeing, purging and piercing her skin with wire cutters, and other physical and mental challenges.

On the surface, Stewart captures the princess's soft, breathy voice and the tilt of her chin. But it's inside Diana's mind where the actress earns the Oscar-worthy accolades. She's mesmerizing, rescuing the movie from its overwrought metaphors and simplistic dialogue. I'll be happy not to hear any more versions of "Currency, it's all we are."

Billed from the get-go as "a fable from a true tragedy," Knight and Larraín take loads of dramatic liberties. This isn't a by-the-book biographical drama like "The Crown." It's more of a tone poem that takes viewers inside Lady Di's tortured headspace.

The script and direction are heavy-handed, weighed down by too many metaphors. The most glaring is Diana's growing obsession with Anne Boleyn, the martyr queen, beheaded so the king could marry his mistress. That hits home for Diana, especially after Charles gifts her and longtime lover Camilla Parker Bowles identical strings of elegant pearls.

Larrain tends to exploit the bulimia, but in the end, he gives Diana a joyride in that Porsche - with the top down. It's a sublime moment, set to the perfect song. No spoilers here.

(R, 2.5 of 4 stars, 1 hr. 51 min.)

Dana Barbuto, The Patriot Ledger (Quincy, Mass.)

