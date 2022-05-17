MOVIE REVIEWS

'Downton Abbey: A New Era'

The new “Downton Abbey” film proclaims that it’s “A New Era,” but in actuality, it’s a real throwback. It’s not just that “Downton Abbey: A New Era” is a shiny replication of a world that’s nearly a century old, but it’s also a reminder of the world that we lived in when we loved “Downton Abbey,” those heady days of the 2010s when we gulped down seasons of the wildly popular, award-winning historical TV drama created by Julian Fellowes. Watching it feels like double escapism: to early 20th-century England, as well as to a pre-pandemic time.

The series “Downton Abbey” did engage with political and cultural issues of the post-Edwardian time period in which it was set, including the First World War, the Spanish flu pandemic, as well as other social issues and political upheavals. It’s strange then, how the films spun off from the series, including 2019’s “Downton Abbey” and now “Downton Abbey: A New Era” are so divorced from any barbed relevance or commentary. In 2019’s “Downton Abbey,” the plot revolves around a royal visit from the king and queen of England, which sets the Crawley family and their servants into a tizzy, and in “A New Era,” there’s a new set of visitors to the estate, a film crew, which adds a touch of cheeky self-reflection to the proceedings.

Headed up by director Jack Barber (Hugh Dancy), the crew takes over the estate to shoot a period piece on location with stars Guy Dexter (Dominic West) and Myrna Dalgleish (Laura Haddock). Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery), who has taken over running the estate, agrees to the shoot because they need money to fix the roof, but she finds that she’s got a knack for guiding Jack through some of the inevitable bumps of filming a movie, marshaling the Downton staff to help. Meanwhile, her parents, Lord and Lady Grantham (Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern) take off for the south of France with a delegation of Downton inhabitants to investigate a villa that’s been willed to the Dowager Countess Violet Grantham (Maggie Smith) by a mysterious former lover.

The intertwining storylines of “Downton Abbey: A New Era” are ridiculous and inconsequential, but maybe that’s exactly what the “Downton Abbey” audience craves at this moment in time.

(PG, 2.5 of 4 stars, 2 hr. 5 min.)

Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service



'Men'

Full disclaimer: "Men" is a movie written and directed by a man, with editing and cinematography by men, and this is a review written by a man, but the movie is actually about a woman — and about women's relationships to men.

And while the movie has some really startling and horrifically beautiful scenes and effects that will unfortunately stay with me for a long time, I wonder if "Men" might have benefited from having more women co-writing or -directing — not just because women still don't get as many opportunities or the same pay in Hollywood, but because the movie might have had more to say about both genders.

For the third movie he's written and directed, Alex Garland is digging in new-ish ground: "Men" is what he describes as a "folk horror" starring Jessie Buckley, fresh off an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress in 2021 for "The Lost Daughter."

Buckley plays Harper, a young woman Airbnb'ing at an Elizabethan-era manor in an inscrutable town we never really see or get the dimensions of. What is more clear: There are a lot of Men in this town, and they all look unsettlingly similar. These men are played by Rory Kinnear ("No Time to Die"), whose deft transformations are a highlight of the movie. His many faces populate a film where men seem to pop up in every place Buckley turns for solace: In the rental house, he's a kind but patronizing landlord; in the church, he's a blaming priest; in the wide outdoors, he's a naked nymph staring from the tree line.

Much of the horror comes from using this device to deepen the inherent menace of being a woman alone in an unfamiliar and bygone place, where civilizing forces seem too far away. It's successful enough to make a man feel like he's experiencing some part of what women feel when surrounded by us.

The problem: There are a jumble of vague metaphors here, from Adam and Eve to Jesus Christ to paganism to Homer. What this movie does have to say, it hammers home to make sure you really don't miss it.

The climactic scene drags on for an exhausting amount of time as if it's trying to make sure you get the point. Then, the resolution and main character's development hangs like a mostly sawed-off limb, as if Garland forgot about the woman at the center of "Men."

(R, 1.5 of 4 stars, 1 hr. 40 min.)

Scott Greenstone, The Seattle Times

‘Firestarter’

Can we just put this “Fire” out? Almost 40 years after the original adaptation of “Firestarter,” which was not a very good film, a second film from horror specialist Blumhouse also based on the 1980 novel by Stephen King arrives in theaters and on Peacock. Directed by Keith Thomas, whose one feature film credit “The Vigil” (2019) is an interesting and spooky horror effort involving Jewish death rituals, this new “Firestarter” features child actor Ryan Kiera Armstrong (TV’s “American Horror Story”) in the role played by Drew Barrymore. It’s too bad this new “Firestarter” is a total bust.

Preadolescent Charlie McGee (Armstrong) once again has a hard time controlling her unique power to wield fire as a deadly and destructive weapon aka pyrokinesis. She’s a mini-Godzilla. Her parents Andy McGee (a bronzed and bearded Zac Efron in a role originally played by David Keith) and Vicky McGee (Sydney Lemmon in a role originally played by Heather Locklear) are very protective of her. They are all being pursued by mysterious forces eager to get their hands on Charlie and harness her terrifying power to their own ends.

Tweener daughter Charlie is mocked at school by a kid who calls her “weird” and will regret it. On the run with her father, Charlie encounters a cat that scratches her. Cat lovers are urged to avoid this “Firestarter.” So much of this film is just wrong.

Efron speaks in a whisper that I assume he thinks makes him seem serious instead of hard to hear. Andy seems more like a psychopath than a concerned father. Charlie, too, is not very sympathetic.

Surely not high up on the list of best Stephen King books, “Firestarter” has a strong hook. But the film versions have thus far been second-rate efforts.

(R, 1 of 4 stars, 1 hr. 34 min.)

James Verniere, Boston Herald

