MT. PULASKI — When you talk to Mt. Pulaski head baseball coach Joel Washko about his pitching staff, you better settle in for a lengthy discussion.

Washko has been at the helm of the Hilltoppers baseball program for 10 years now and believes this year's staff is one of the best he's seen, even taking into account Mt. Pulaski's 2021 fourth-place finish in the Class 1A state tournament.

Washko says he's blessed with a deep pitching staff that has seven or eight arms and can throw strikes and produce ground balls.

That aspect of the Mt. Pulaski baseball team goes hand in hand with the Hilltoppers' defense, which Washko gives high praise.

"One of our best attributes all year has been our defense," he said. "I think we've committed less than an error a game, which at the high school level is pretty good.

"And while we may not have overpowering pitching, our guys throw strikes and our defense backs them up. I think we have one of the best in any class, and that's something that has really benefitted our pitchers."

Both pitching and defense – along with a robust offense – will be needed when Mt. Pulaski (xx-x) opens regional play in the Champaign Sectional (St. Thomas More) on Wednesday at Argenta against the winner of Argenta and Decatur Lutheran.

At the plate

The third successful aspect of Mt. Pulaski's game is hitting for average and power.

The Hilltoppers score an average of nearly 12 runs a game and have a team batting average of .xxx, which are both among the tops in the region.

"Offensively, we've been really solid one through nine," Washko said. "We've had guys go through slumps, but the next guy in the lineup always seems to pick them up. Our guys have a selfless approach to hitting.

"We can hit for power, too. We have 17 or 18 home runs this season, which is the most since I've been here by a wide margin. Add that to our speed and we have a pretty potent offense."

Leading the way for the Hilltoppers is senior catcher Jackson Fricke, who is hitting .xxx and has an on-base percentage of .xxx. He's also belted x home runs and driven in xx.

Both Washko and senior shortstop/pitcher Evan Cooper have high praise for their backstop, who is on track to become the school's all-time leader in batting average.

"He's almost assured of getting a hit every time he gets up, and a lot of times, teams don't want to pitch to him so his on-base percentage is high, too," Washko said of Fricke. "He's really having a special year at the plate and has continues to come through for us."

Cooper welcomes Fricke's hitting ability, but as a pitcher, he likes seeing him behind the plate, too.

"Jackson is having a phenomenal year at the plate," he said. "For me, just as important is the way he manages the staff. He makes our jobs easier."

Cooper can handle the bat, too. The senior is hitting .xxx with a .xxx on-base percentage, He's also knocked in xx runs.

Chance Payne is only a sophomore, but he is second to Fricke with a .xxx batting average and .xxx OBP.

Landon Smith is having a good year as well. He hits for power, leading the team with five homers, and hits at a .xxx clip. He's also near the top of the Mt. Pulaski leaderboard in on-base percentage (.xxx).

"We have six seniors that have been with us for four years