Mt. Zion board to hold public hearing Monday on new TIF
Mt. Zion board to hold public hearing Monday on new TIF

MOUNT ZION — The Mount Zion Village Board will host a public hearing Monday on a proposed Mount Zion Route 121 Tax Increment Financing District II Redevelopment Area, Plan and Projects.

The public hearing will take place at 5:15 p.m. at Village Hall, 1400 Mount Zion Parkway. The meeting can be viewed online at www.tifillinois.com/villageofmtzionpublichearing16nov2020.html.

The new TIF would share the same boundaries of the business development district approved by the village board in September. Those boundaries include land on both sides of Illinois 121 and Main Street in the village.

TIF is a method through which any new property tax dollars generated through development of an established area is collected by a governmental agency, which, in turn, uses the new money to make improvements in the established area.

The new TIF would coincide with the expiration of a TIF created more than 30 years ago, which saw the equalized assessed valuation of that area increase from $900,000 to $6 million. That means taxing bodies will see a boost in their property tax receipts ahead of the new TIF being enacted.

Both districts have a shelf life of 23 years.

