Mt. Zion declares weather emergency

MOUNT ZION — The village of Mount Zion has declared a weather emergency until further notice.
The declaration prohibits unattended vehicles from parking on village streets. Vehicles violating this order are subject to being towed at the owners expense and subject to fines.
For more weather related announcements, click here.
Watch Now: Sweden’s Ice Hotel opens for the season, and more of today's top videos
Sweden's famous Ice Hotel has opened for the winter season, scientists have captured footage of plants breathing CO2, and more of today's top videos.
The famous Ice Hotel, located in the polar circle, is partially rebuilt every year with the help of architects and artists.
It looks remarkably similar to oxygen breathing in other species.
‘This team made people fall in love with them for the first time in decades,’ an Argentinian fan said.
The decision to award Qatar hosting rights for the 2022 World Cup has been marred by controversy, including allegations of corruption and huma…
Orangutans are, along with other great apes, among the most intelligent beings to have evolved on land. As individuals, they display unique an…
Around 25 per cent of marine animals depend on coral reefs for their habitat.
China's abrupt lifting of stringent Covid-19 restrictions could result in an explosion of cases and over a million deaths through 2023, accord…