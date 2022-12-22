 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mt. Zion declares weather emergency

An Arctic blast and bomb cyclone is going to pass over the US just as the holiday travel season has begun.

MOUNT ZION — The village of Mount Zion has declared a weather emergency until further notice.

The declaration prohibits unattended vehicles from parking on village streets. Vehicles violating this order are subject to being towed at the owners expense and subject to fines.

For more weather related announcements, click here.

