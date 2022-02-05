 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Multiple points of origin make Decatur house fire 'suspicious'

CENTER STREET FIRE

Decatur Fire Department crews work the scene of a fire Friday night at 272 E. Center St.

 DECATUR FIRE DEPARTMENT

DECATUR — A fire Friday night at a Decatur home is being classified as "suspicious," based on the presence of “multiple places of origin,” officials said.

The Decatur Fire Department was dispatched at 9:04 p.m. to a report of a house on fire in the area of Center and Warren streets.

Watch now: Decatur crews battle fire, extreme weather conditions

“Units responding discovered smoke in the area and found the house at 272 E. Center Street heavily involved in fire,” a report stated. Hoses were deployed to the basement and first floor of the building to fight fires in both areas, while a search for occupants also was conducted. No occupants were found and no one arrived on the scene associated with it.

“The truck company on scene cut a ventilation hole in the roof, which vented fire that was burning in the attic,” the report said.

A second alarm was sounded, bringing two additional companies to assist. Crews cleared the scene at 11:45 p.m.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was requested to assist with the investigation.

