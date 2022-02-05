Multiple points of origin make Decatur house fire 'suspicious'

DECATUR — A fire Friday night at a Decatur home is being classified as "suspicious," based on the presence of “multiple places of origin,” officials said.

The Decatur Fire Department was dispatched at 9:04 p.m. to a report of a house on fire in the area of Center and Warren streets.

“Units responding discovered smoke in the area and found the house at 272 E. Center Street heavily involved in fire,” a report stated. Hoses were deployed to the basement and first floor of the building to fight fires in both areas, while a search for occupants also was conducted. No occupants were found and no one arrived on the scene associated with it.

“The truck company on scene cut a ventilation hole in the roof, which vented fire that was burning in the attic,” the report said.

A second alarm was sounded, bringing two additional companies to assist. Crews cleared the scene at 11:45 p.m.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was requested to assist with the investigation.

