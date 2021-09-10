Naperville Neuqua Valley nets nifty win over Decatur St. Marys Adolescent Ed Program 26-21

Naperville Neuqua Valley poked just enough holes in Decatur St. Marys Adolescent Ed Program's defense to garner a taut 26-21 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup. .

Naperville Neuqua Valley chalked up this decision in spite of Decatur St. Marys Adolescent Ed Program's spirited final-quarter performance.

The Wildcats darted ahead of the Crusaders 20-14 as the fourth quarter started.

Naperville Neuqua Valley opened a narrow 14-7 gap over Decatur St. Marys Adolescent Ed Program at halftime.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

