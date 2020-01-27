NCAA president Mark Emmert tries to rally administrators as athletes’ pay becomes issue

“How do you determine the marketplace if someone is going to do some sponsorship deal, what’s the real market for that versus what a booster is going to be doing and creating an artificial market, if you will?” Emmert said. “How do you police that? Would that be a national office, would that be a third party, how could you do that in a way that students have confidence in it? It’s something the association has never done.

“In some ways, it’s not dissimilar from what happened years ago around jobs. People said there’s going to be people paying exorbitant salaries. Well, you can create a marketplace. A marketplace for a journalist is X, if they’re doing that and they’re getting 3X, we know there’s something going on here. Doing that around name, image and likeness is a little more complicated, obviously, but it’s not impossible.”

Emmert said he expects to see legislative proposals in April and those would be shared with representatives of Congress. It’s likely the NCAA would not vote on NIL changes until Jan. 2021 at the next convention, where he will take the stage again.

“College sports is about students playing other students,” Emmert said. “That’s what people love about college sports.”

