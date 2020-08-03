Nearly 40 people shot in Chicago over the weekend; July was most violent month in 28 years

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHICAGO — Nearly 40 people were shot in Chicago over the weekend as the most violent month in 28 years came to a close.

At least 107 people were killed in July, more than double the same month last year, according to data kept by the Chicago Tribune. That's the most homicides the city has seen since in a single month since September of 1992, when 109 were recorded.

Most of the people died from gunshot wounds, but at least six people died from stabbings, three from strangulation, two from child abuse and two from assault, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

At least 570 people were shot during the month, about 250 more than July of last year, according to the Tribune's data.

The youngest gun violence victims were 7-year-old Natalia Wallace, who was shot as her family celebrated the Fourth of July in the South Austin neighborhood, and 9-year-old Janari Andre Ricks, who was shot while playing with friends behind the Cabrini Green townhomes on Friday.

Others included 17-year-old activist Caleb Reed, who died Sunday, two days after he was shot in the West Rogers Park neighborhood. Less than two months ago, he publicly spoke out about removing officers from Chicago public schools and spending the money on mental health and other services for students.