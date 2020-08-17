Neighborhood improvements forge ahead as Decatur council members grapple with budget woes

Councilman Chuck Kuhle described the partnership between the city and the foundation and the neighborhood as a "win-win-win" and Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said it was empowering the city to achieve something it could not hope to afford on its own.

And those dwindling city coffers also showed up on Monday's agenda. A financial report from the city treasurer outlined the drain on municipal finances imposed by the loss of tax and other revenues linked primarily to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Income is lagging budget projections and those projections are now warning of a deficit of $5 million and climbing.

City Manager Scot Wrighton, in a previous budget briefing document, predicted things are likely to get worse before they get better as most economic forecasters say 2021 revenues will be down on 2020 levels.

“This means that the City of Decatur’s $5 million-plus 2020 general fund revenue shortfall will be substantially greater in 2021,” Wrighton said in the document.

And, commenting before Monday’s meeting, Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth said the city will have to draw on cash reserves to cover the shortfall and get through this financial year.