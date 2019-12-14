Netflix Christmas special offends thousands

A new Netflix Christmas special has mobilized over 400,000 nearly incredulous viewers who say they are appalled by the streaming service’s portrayal of a possibly gay Jesus, according to the Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.

“The First Temptation of Christ” is the second satirical take on Christmas brought to the web screen by the International Emmy-winning comedy group Porta dos Fundos (or “backdoor” in English), a popular comedy troupe with over 16 million YouTube subscribers.

In the 46-minute-long comedy, Jesus and his new friend Orlando arrive at Mary and Joseph’s house, where a group of friends are waiting to throw the Son of God a surprise birthday bash.

The politically incorrect take on the uber blasphemous soiree is sure to offend both Christians, who have taken to social media to express their disgust, calling it “trash,” “extremely offensive to the values, principles and Christian faith,” and “intolerant” to religions.

YouTube user Wagner Salles went further, writing in all caps: “Horrible! Disappointed with Netflix and Porta dos Fundos!!! Now it’s on to Amazon Prime!!!”