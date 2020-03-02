New Angels manager Joe Maddon sees Cubs for first time since exit

"Players love that stuff. We're going through the tedious, grinding schedule of spring training and anything you do to lighten up the day I think is good. I think you can feel it in the clubhouse."

Barkley, a Phillies fan from his days with the Philadelphia 76ers, has admired New Jersey native Mike Trout for a while, and was glad to get the chance to talk to the Angels star on Monday.

"I've only met him one time. I just happened to run into him on an elevator, and I was so excited to meet him, I was like, I didn't want to bother him. It was just quick," Barkley said.

"It was in LA, I told him it was an honor to meet him. Obviously being from Philadelphia, we knew a lot about him. I'm a fan, but I just said hello to him kind of quickly. I was kind of 'fanboying' on him a little bit."

One thing Maddon will miss about leaving the National League is the style of play — and certainly don't count him among the supporters of the universal designated hitter.

"The National League game is a better game. I know we'll probably go to the DH. I think it's awful. I don't understand where it adds interest to the game, I think it subtracts from it," he said.

"Don't keep talking about offense, that's boring. There's other ways to score points. There's more to think about," he said. "If you want to teach young kids, teach them the National League game — it makes you think. I think it (the DH) should be dropped right now. You can make all the arguments you want."

