New data: Record unemployment across Illinois

SPRINGFIELD — State data released Thursday shows the unemployment rate hit a record high in all 14 Illinois metro areas in May, as the state was in the middle of the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.
Non-seasonally adjusted unemployment statewide was 14.7% last month, up 11.2% from May 2019.
The rates for May compared to the same month last year include:
Bloomington: 10.9%, up 7.7%
Cabondale-Marion: 15%, up 11.6%
Decatur: 14.8%, up 10.5%
Champaign-Urbana: 10%, up 6.8%
The numbers are from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
An estimated 738,500 jobs were lost in the previous 12 months, according to the report.
The state has been loosening the stay-at-home order put in place to contain COVID-19. The next stage starts Friday.
“Illinois’ transition into Phase 4 of the Reopen Illinois Plan is another positive step toward the recovery of our state and local economies,” said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes, in a statement. “We will continue to closely monitor the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and make necessary adjustments to ensure the health and safety of our citizens while continuing to provide families and small businesses the resources they need for recovery.”
Nationally, the number of laid-off workers who applied for unemployment benefits totaled 1.48 million last week, U.S. Department of Labor data shows.
An estimated 122,000 U.S. deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.
What reopens Friday under the 'Restore Illinois' plan
