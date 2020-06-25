New data: Record unemployment across Illinois

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

SPRINGFIELD — State data released Thursday shows the unemployment rate hit a record high in all 14 Illinois metro areas in May, as the state was in the middle of the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.

Non-seasonally adjusted unemployment statewide was 14.7% last month, up 11.2% from May 2019.

The rates for May compared to the same month last year include:

Bloomington: 10.9%, up 7.7%

Cabondale-Marion: 15%, up 11.6%

Decatur: 14.8%, up 10.5%

Champaign-Urbana: 10%, up 6.8%

The numbers are from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

An estimated 738,500 jobs were lost in the previous 12 months, according to the report.

The state has been loosening the stay-at-home order put in place to contain COVID-19. The next stage starts Friday.