New minister set to lead Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Decatur

DECATUR — A new minister is set to lead the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Decatur to a greater social justice effort.

The Rev. Charley Earp will present his first service on Sunday, Aug. 7, at 10:15 a.m. in the Fellowship building, 3773 N. MacArthur Road.

Earp, 59, is a Texas native who has served Unitarian Universalist congregations in Chicago and Quincy. He received his ministerial degree from Meadville Lombard Theological School in Chicago.

He said Wyatt Earp, the fabled Old West lawman, is a “distant, distant cousin” from a separate branch of the family. The new Decatur minister has been married nearly 40 years and has a grown son and daughter and one granddaughter.

He was raised in a religiously conservative home, but a stirring of social reform initiatives inspired him to first join the Mennonite faith, then the Quakers. The 2012 shooting death of Trayvon Martin by George Zimmerman in Florida made him seek more from a religious community.

“I wanted a progressive church that was more racially diverse,” Earp said. He was living in Evanston at the time and found the Peoples Church of Chicago would meet his needs. Earp described the Peoples Church as largely Christian, but he drew out a distinction with what he termed orthodox Christian views.

“I’m an unorthodox Universalist Christian,” he said. “Jesus is the essence of love and radicalism.”

He ties that viewpoint with one of the seven principles that drive Unitarian Universalism.

“I want to work for justice, equity and compassion on a global level,” he said. “I aim to capture a progressive world view that is adjacent to my own world view.

“There are a lot of wounded people in our community. On Sundays, we want to center our best of intentions, then use what’s in our hearts to be a really good community.”