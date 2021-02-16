 Skip to main content
Ameren Illinois asks customers to use less electricity during nationwide cold spell
COLLINSVILLE — The severe storm that has put much of the country in the deep freeze has prompted Ameren Illinois to ask customers to reduce their electricity and natural gas usage.

"Our grid is performing well," said George Justice, vice president, Electric Operations, Ameren Illinois. "However, conserving electricity usage will help others across the state and region and also help customers save money. We appreciate our customers' support and understanding as we work together to lessen the strain on the nationwide energy delivery system and get through this record cold spell."

Among the suggestions: Set your thermostat to 68 degrees or lower.; Turn your thermostat down at night while sleeping; Unplug or turn off non-essential appliances; Avoid using large appliances such as ovens and dryers; Reduce the temperature setting on electric water heaters.

PHOTOS: Winter storm slams Illinois

