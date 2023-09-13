DECATUR — One employee affected by Sunday night's explosion at the Archer Daniels Midland East Plant has been released from the hospital, the company stated on its website.

"As we continue the process to assess the damage to our processing complex in Decatur and begin the process to restore operations, our priority remains offering to support our four injured colleagues who remain in the hospital as well as their families," ADM stated.

The company has been providing counseling to employees.

ADM is in the process of restarting operations at the corn plant. They said they expect to resume operation in the next few days.

According to the company, the East plant's raw material production was impacted by the explosion.

"No damage occurred in the protein production area of the plant," the company stated. "We are able to source raw materials from alternative facilities."

The majority of protein production at the facility is expected to be restarted in future weeks.

The company continues to investigation the cause of the explosion.