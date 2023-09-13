DECATUR — One employee affected by Sunday night's explosion at the Archer Daniels Midland East Plant has been released from the hospital, the company stated on its website.
"As we continue the process to assess the damage to our processing complex in Decatur and begin the process to restore operations, our priority remains offering to support our four injured colleagues who remain in the hospital as well as their families," ADM stated.
The company has been providing counseling to employees.
ADM is in the process of restarting operations at the corn plant. They said they expect to resume operation in the next few days.
According to the company, the East plant's raw material production was impacted by the explosion.
"No damage occurred in the protein production area of the plant," the company stated. "We are able to source raw materials from alternative facilities."
The majority of protein production at the facility is expected to be restarted in future weeks.
The company continues to investigation the cause of the explosion.
FULL COVERAGE: Explosion at ADM's East Plant
Firefighters rushed to the site of Sunday evening’s Archer Daniels Midland East processing plant explosion to find “numerous injured workers” scattered amid a scene of blasted debris and burning buildings.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Photojournalist Joseph Ressler captured video footage of Archer Daniels Midland Co.'s East Plant on Monday afternoon from a plane piloted by Dr. Stephen Huss of Decatur.
"We want to make sure this (investigation) is comprehensive so that we can really get the real answers so this never happens again," Budzinski said.
“It almost felt like a car went through the house.”
Due to the explosion at ADM on Sunday evening, Richland Community College and Heartland Tech Academy are closed today. Richland will have a remote learning day.
"My administration is in touch with those at ADM and have offered state support in any way we can," the governor said.
Emergency crews responded after an explosion Sunday night at ADM's East Plant that left an unknown number of workers injured.
Archer Daniels Midland Co. confirmed that "several employees" were hurt in an explosion at its East Plant in Decatur on Sunday evening. Fire c…
A heavy police and fire presence gathered at ADM's East Plant on Sunday night.