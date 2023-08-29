Mini Tractor Pulls
Children can have their own fun at the Farm Progress Show with the Mini Tractor Pulls.
Four-year-old Lyla Cross has competed with other children in the miniature-sized games. "Every time they see these they just want to do it, because they think it's pretty fun," said their dad, Ed Cross.
The four Cross children, ranging in age from 7 years old to 20 months old, live on a farm near Pana. "This is probably as close as they get to driving the big tractors," Ed Cross said. "But they just like the fun of it."
The Mini Tractor Pulls activity was created in memory of Jay Hanning, an Illinois John Deere employee.
"That tractor is a replica of the pulling tractor that he actually ran," said Julie Findlay, John Deere territory finance manager. "It is just a testament of how great of a man he was."
People are also reading…
Joe and Paul Callan designed the miniature tractors. Hanning was a friend of the brothers. "He was a friend and a fellow ITPA tractor puller," Paul Callan said. "He was all about John Deere and tractor pulling."
The pedal pull was an ideal way to memorialize their friend, the organizers agreed.
"A mini tractor pull with kids enjoying themselves all day is exactly what he would have wanted," Findlay said about Hanning.