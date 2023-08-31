DECATUR — Mount Zion High School Senior Kagan McCoy welcomed visitors as they entered the Farm Progress Show on the last day of the event.

As a greeter, the job was somewhat easy compared to the other jobs he was asked to do.

“On Tuesday I was out in the field trying to corral people towards their correct area. Then later in the day I was shifted to Gate 1 so I could file some papers and organize some stuff,” he said. “After that I started working the computers, taking cards and tickets.”

Kagan volunteered all of his time and energy. “But I’m enjoying it,” he said. “Even though I’m a city kid.”

For Matt Jungmann, the national events director for Farm Progress, the volunteers are critical to the success of the Farm Progress Show.

“They do the work of making the show operate,” he said. “They are the welcoming committee on my behalf.”

Farm Progress Show volunteers interacted one-on-one with visitors who arrived from all over the world. Their jobs included providing info at the information booths, parking cars, taking admission, serving food and shuttling the golf carts.

“All the work that needs to happen to pull the show off is done by the volunteers,” Jungmann said. “It takes about 600 volunteers per day to make the show operate.”

Dustin Dalluge, vice president of equipment for the Mount Zion Swingsations, organized the high school students and parents for several volunteer opportunities. “We have many jobs,” he said.

Approximately 60 student volunteers were used each day of the three-day event, which concluded Thursday. Several of the students worked all three days.

“We open it up for the other groups in the school also,” said Mount Zion parent Sam Hubner. “We came together about summer time thinking about it.”

Farm Progress directors begin communicating with non-profit organizations approximately six months before the event. Each agency receives a donation amount, depending on the size of the group and jobs. Several of the group organizations return each year.

“It’s great to have such a loyal group of people that plan on us every two years,” Jungmann said.

Michael Heart coordinated the volunteers from four Decatur churches for one of the four Nelson Catering food courts. Approximately 50 members from the Church of the Living God, Temples 1 through 4, helped serve food and drinks each day of the Farm Progress Show.

“Each church may have the funds go towards their youth program, or it might go to another charity,” Heart said. “Whatever department they decide.”

The coordinator simply asked the churches for volunteers. “A lot of them didn’t realize how hard of work it is,” Heart said. “But the customers are responding well. They are all friendly and nice.”

The volunteers are having a good time as well. “It’s challenging but it’s fun,” Heart said. “These are some of the most patient people around.”

Holy Cross Lutheran Church volunteers manned all of the information mini-silo booths.

As a greeter at the Gate 7 Information booth, Barb Yobski was one of the first people the visitors saw. She spoke with people from throughout the world providing information on various subjects.

“We had a lot of people from Argentina, some from Brazil, South America, some from South Africa, even one man from Pakistan,” she said.

According to Yobski, meeting new people is one of the most enjoyable parts of volunteering. “They are from all over,” she said.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Macon County Republican Women member Tammy Burns served beverages to thirsty visitors on the corner of Sixth and East Progress streets. “I like the opportunity to be involved in things in the community, to be a part of what’s going on,” she said.

According to the members, the Macon County Republican Women isn’t just for women or about politics. “They are really reaching out and doing community activities,” said George Burns. “They are involved in a lot of other outreach activities.”

The husband-and-wife team worked alongside Jeane Whiteside during the last day of the Farm Progress Show.

“We want to just gather people together,” Whiteside said.

The crew did not talk about their political views during their volunteer opportunity nor was their signage promoting their organization.

“It’s an opportunity for organizations to fundraise,” Tammy Burns said. “We try to find ways to get plugged into the community. We need to be more involved in understanding what’s going on.”