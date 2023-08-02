DECATUR — Macon County is one of just five Illinois counties that will be able to fund a serious illness education volunteer program, thanks to a recently awarded AmeriCorps Seniors grant.

The $332,000 grant, awarded to the Hospice and Palliative Care Research & Education (HAP) Foundation, will support 75 volunteers in expanding community education on serious illness care in Western and Central Illinois.

The pilot program will launch in Peoria County, with programs in Knox, Macon, Rock Island and Sangamon counties rolling out over the next three years.

The forthcoming programs will be run by and for senior adults, according to the HAP Foundation.

“Senior adults, many of whom have their own experiences with serious illness and caregiving, will be providing service to their friends and neighbors," said Joseph Matty, HAP Foundation president, in a news release.

The HAP Foundation will use its AmeriCorps Seniors grant money to train volunteers as community health workers. Volunteers will then leverage their training to increase community awareness of and access to serious illness care in their respective counties.

Volunteer training topics will include understanding palliative and hospice care, advance care planning and support for family caregivers.

“AmeriCorps Seniors Workforce Development grants provide key funding and resources to increase impact in communities, while also improving the lives of our AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers,” said Atalaya Sergi, AmeriCorps Seniors director.

