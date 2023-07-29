DECATUR — As a scorching heat wave surged through Decatur this week, Scovill Zoo employees were hard at work to ensure the safety of hundreds of animals.

“We think about weather and temperatures all the time,” said Scovill Zoo Director Ken Frye. “And throughout the year, we're always looking at the highs, the lows and the winds, precipitation. Each animal has its range of temperatures that it can be out in or down to. We try to look at that all the time.”

Frye said his team began preparing for the anticipated heat wave around Wednesday. By Friday, temperatures topped at nearly 100 degrees Fahrenheit with a "feels like" of closer to 110. Temperatures cooled but remained hot on Saturday with a high of 93.

Nearly every animal has its own instincts and preferences for beating the heat, meaning zookeepers had to employ a variety of strategies.

“What we try to do with each habitat is to give them the choice of cooling down, either with water or shade or in the dirt,” Frye said.

Some animals, like the Galapagos giant tortoises and the emus, prefer to stay parked in shady spots with water misters spraying directly on them. One hog at the petting zoo had his own special kiddie pool to relax in.

Others don’t care for the misters, or for water in general. Wolves dig holes in the dirt to cool down in and mostly ignore their water misters. In the petting zoo area, misters are primarily used to cool down the limestone that the goats walk and climb on.

“They hate water,” zookeeper Mindy Weaver said of the goats.

For many animals, extreme heat can also mean special treats.

Spider and howler monkeys were fed chunks of frozen watermelon on Friday afternoon. Zookeepers also gave ice treats to camels and flamingos, and even the wolves accepted cups of ice.

The weekend’s extreme temperatures meant visitors missed out on at least one animal.

“The red panda, who doesn't tolerate the heat very well at all, actually has been put inside her air-conditioned building,” Weaver said. “It's rare that it's that hot that we have to move her completely in.”

While not common, Frye said there’s a reason why the red panda couldn’t make it through Friday’s and Saturday’s high temperatures.

“Birds do better than mammals do (in the heat),” he said. “They know how to regulate the temperatures better, and they have ways to disperse the heat, through open mouth breathing, getting rid of the heat that way.”

Birds may also be able to survive the heat better than some humans, as the zoo saw much fewer visitors on Friday and Saturday than it might on a cooler summer weekend. This is common anytime temperatures hit the 90s, Frye said.

But some parents said they were willing to brave the high temperatures to spend quality time with their families.

“This is our favorite spot. We come here several times a year,” said Becca Walker, who traveled to Decatur from Pana with her extended family on Saturday.

It was worth getting out of the house for her two girls to experience the zoo with her sister’s four children, who were all visiting from out of state, she said.

But the group still needed some time to cool down.

“We're gravitating toward the shade,” she said.

