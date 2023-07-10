DECATUR — Wally, a 5-year-old shih tzu, loves the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County so much, he comes back for visits.

And the staff is happy to see him, too.

When Wally was brought to the Humane Society as a stray from the Decatur Macon County Animal Control Center, he was in dire condition, Humane Society officials said. Along with several injuries, his hair was matted to the point the veterinarian was unable to give him an injection. After nearly eight weeks of rehabilitation, the dog was ready for adoption.

Wally’s care included removing an eye and a front leg, but now he is happy and living on a farm with Steve Sapp.

“He needed me,” Sapp said. “It’s probably because we both walk funny.”

The humans at the Humane Society were determined to help Wally recover and find a home, as they do with all of the animals in their care.

One of Wally’s caregivers was Mary Beth Arndt. “I’m a big-dog person,” she said. “But this little guy just stole my heart.”

Arndt saw a broken dog that just needed love and attention. “So I had him at my house for a couple of weeks,” the volunteer said. “We just became buddies.”

Humane Society 100th Anniversary The Humane Society will be celebrating its 100-year anniversary from noon to 2 p.m. July 15. Volunteers and animals will greet visitors with refreshments and a tour of the facility.

The staff and volunteers continue to help other animals that come through its doors.

The Human Society, a no-kill shelter, is at 3373 N. Woodford St. in Decatur. The staff, volunteers and board members will be celebrating the agency’s 100th anniversary with a party on Saturday, July 15, at the facility.

The Humane Society was formed on July 12, 1923. According to Irene Peterson, president of the Humane Society, the board met once a month at each members’ homes. “Originally this was for humans and animals,” she said. “Back in 1923 there weren’t services for children and families.”

Staff and volunteers moved into their first office in the 1990s on Edward Street. “They housed a few cats,” Peterson said. “There wasn’t any place for dogs.”

Dogs were welcomed into the facility nearly 10 years later, when the Humane Society moved to its second location in the Northgate Pet Plaza. “Every year it seemed we just kept expanding our space, because we kept taking more animals,” Peterson said.

Their newest location on Woodford Street opened eight years ago and offers several rooms for housing, cleaning and other animal services. The building has also been used for adoption events and fundraising activities.

The Humane Society has built a relationship with the Macon County Animal Control and Care Center as well as several animal foster families.

The sick and injured animals housed at animal control have often found their way to the Humane Society. “Because the county won’t pay for those animals to be treated,” Peterson said. “A lot of these animals require a lot.”

Since the beginning, the Humane Society has hosted fundraisers to support care for the animals, including veterinarian bills. “And a lot of the vet bills we’ve paid out of our pockets,” Peterson said.

Peterson has been the president of the Human Society for 23 years.

“Most of the people here that take care of the animals are volunteers,” Peterson said. “It’s 24/7. The animals don’t get holidays, so we don’t get holidays.”

The Humane Society has an average of eight dogs in its care at a time, said Lisa Lambert, shelter manager. The number of cats is often much more. However, the number of volunteers is also important.

“They enjoy the socialization,” Lambert said. “It’s great for socializing the cats and the dogs.”

#TogetherDecatur Do you know a person or of a story that exemplifies the best of Decatur? Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983 or dbeckett@herald-review.com.

“It’s good for the animals and the people,” Peterson said. “And we really need the volunteers now.”

Volunteers are required to be at least 18 years old.

Space is also limited. Animals have been turned away because the resources are minimal at the time.

The anniversary celebration is an opportunity for the public to meet the current residents. “They might find one they’d like to take home,” Lambert said.

However, the Human Society is picky about who adopts the animals. An adoption process, including references, veterinary history and an application, is required. “The whole family has to come in to meet the animal, too,” Lambert said.

Adoption fees are charged for each animal. The fees cover veterinarian costs, spay or neuter procedures, vaccinations and heartworm and leukemia tests. “It includes everything,” Peterson said.

Wally’s care required more than most animals need before they are adopted. However, much of his recovery continued when he found a home with Sapp. With a few modifications to the outdoor steps, the dog now enjoys playing in his yard.

“He is doing fine,” Sapp said. “He’s definitely a country dog.”