DECATUR — Impact Life, the provider for blood components for both Decatur hospitals, has partnered with local schools to host two blood drives this week.
The Bloodmobile will be parked at the following locations:
Donors must be older than 17 and weigh more than 110 pounds. Photo identification is required.
For more information, call 800-747-5401 or visit bloodcenter.org.
