DECATUR — The Nelson Park boat ramps and inside the boat trailer parking lot will be closed for the weekend starting at 5 a.m. Friday, July 7. They will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, July 10.

The Decatur Park District and the City of Decatur will be preparing for Centennial Lake Fest happening near Lake Decatur.

Other boat ramps around the lake will remain open.

Lake Fest activities, which will include art vendors, a lighted boat parade, sailboat regattas, live music and a fishing competition, will be Saturday, July 8, and Sunday, July 9.

More information is available at faceook.com/centenniallakefest or decaturil.gov/lakedecatur100.

