DECATUR — Decatur resident Lisa Burnett, 33, loves books.

Now she has the opportunity to buy books in a place that is known for having lots of them — the library.

The Friends of the Decatur Public Library has opened a bookstore with regular hours, replacing its annual book sale in September at the Decatur Civic Center.

“This is my second time,” Burnett said about her shopping trip. “I was already here yesterday.”

Burnett purchased more than 20 books for only $15 during her first visit to the bookstore. Tuesday’s visit was just as successful with nearly 25 books at $14.

Thousands of books saved for the annual Friends of the Decatur Public Library book sale will be on display each day the store is opened. “The problem was we would take about 70 pallets of books over to the Civic Center,” said Brenda Fleckenstein, vice president of the Friends of the Decatur Public Library. “We don’t have room to store 70 pallets of books any longer. And the Civic Center kind of wants to start the ice for hockey a little sooner.”

According to Fleckenstein, the books are all donated. “We can’t take anything with water damage, dirty, smoky, or has bugs,” she said. “But we do recycle those. We don’t throw them away.”

Current books are preferred. Book series, puzzles and books published in the past two years have their own section. “You can get a $30 book for five bucks,” Fleckenstein said.

Other books are priced at $1 for hardbacks and 50 cents for paperbacks. Specialty books are individually priced.

Verne Thistlewaite and his wife, Judy, study the books for the appropriate prices.

“We get some wonderful donations in a variety of categories,” Thistlewaite said. “Some very old, some not so old.”

After a successful opening day, Thistlewaite was replenishing the selection of books on Tuesday. “This is from years and years of learning,” he said about his knowledge of books.

The bookstore is still in the process of organization, including adding more book shelves, categories, DVDs and a sitting area for children. “This is phase one,” Fleckenstein said. “Hopefully in September we’ll be in phase two.”

Books are listed by author and are categorized in sections, such as cookbooks, biographies, non-fiction, westerns, gardening and sports.

“We also have a lot of old yearbooks,” Fleckenstein said. “And they’re all marked $10 a piece.”

The library staff has helped with the process of organizing the new store. “They provided the place, the shelving, and they put up with us making the noise,” Fleckenstein said.

Funds from the bookstore have supported various library programs, including the summer reading programs, Master Gardener projects on the library grounds, READiculous, Project READ.

To further assist the programs, the Friends of the Library offers a membership for $15 individuals or $25 for families. New members receive a one year membership until December 2024 and a $5 coupon and 10% discount on Second Saturday and Pop-up Book Sales.

Burnett used her discount the day after she signed up. “And I brought my friends and my family,” she said. “But I’m starting to build my own library.”

