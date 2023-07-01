DECATUR — Stephanie Endsley has a lot of fond memories of Decatur.

Growing up in a military family, Decatur was the only place she lived for an extended period of time. Endsley now lives in and operates her event planning business out of Springfield, but the Soy City is never far from her mind.

“It's funny because I think if you've ever lived in Decatur for very long, you're a Decaturite. It’s just a thing. It absorbs you,” she told the Herald & Review. “You can take the girl out of Decatur, but you can't take Decatur out of the girl.”

For the past few months, Endsley has been planning an event she hopes will get Decatur and Macon County residents as excited about her former home as she is — a 100th anniversary celebration of Lake Decatur.

Lake Decatur was dedicated in July 1923 after local businessman A.E. Staley pushed for the creation of a body of water that could help cement Decatur as an agribusiness hub.

One hundred years later, Endsley and her fellow event coordinators hope Centennial Lake Fest will get residents thinking about what the next century could bring to Decatur.

From Friday, July 7, through Sunday, July 9, the lake and its shorefront will be host to numerous food and art vendors, live music performances, fishing competitions, mobile museums and more. Coordinators have even scheduled a Blackhawk helicopter to fly in and land near the beach on Sunday morning for young visitors to explore.

Events will begin with a lighted boat parade on Friday night. Festival grounds, primarily located in the old marina area near Lake Patrol and the Beach House restaurant, will open at 12 p.m. on Saturday. Parking is first come, first serve.

The fest is a partnership between the city of Decatur, the Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Decatur Park District and the Staley Family Foundation.

The Staley Family Foundation gifted the city $675,000 in March to fund the festival and support lake management and preservation. To show its thanks for the donation, the city will rename Basin 3 of Lake Decatur, located between U.S. 36 and William Street Road, as "Staley Basin.”

The grand opening of Staley Basin will be celebrated during the centennial fest, on Saturday at 4 p.m.

The lake is integral to both industry and everyday life in Decatur, said Decatur Park District Executive Director Clay Gerhard.

“Think about it. If you’re a Decatur resident, that’s what you’re drinking, you’re showering in,” Gerhard said.

“Because of (A.E. Staley), now, people come here for jobs, and it was kind of like that linchpin that then Decatur grew and improved,” Endsley said. “So had that not happened, we may not be here.”

Preparing for the lake’s 100th birthday has taken a lot of effort on Endsley and Gerhard’s parts.

“There’s so many small components,” Endsley said. “You’re essentially building 100 mini events at once.”

“There’s a lot of moving pieces, a lot of coordination,” Gerhard said.

Endsley, for example, spent a lot of time finding and booking a host of Decatur musicians to perform on the festival’s main stage. That’s in addition to coordinating with the arts council, the Children’s Museum, Scovill Zoo and many other community partners.

Gerhard and the park district, meanwhile, have worked to ensure the fest’s logistical aspects run without a hitch. That looks like working with Bodine Electric to make sure power sources are able to handle electric demands and making sure lake patrol is prepared for fishing contests and boating parades and a Guiness World Record attempt.

At 2 p.m. on Saturday, Endsley will lead hundreds of volunteers as they attempt to break the record for the most plastic bottle boats launched simultaneously. Endsley’s events planning team will construct the boats, which have to float for one full minute each for the launch to be record breaking.

But the event is about more than just the logistics, Endsley said.

“I think, unfortunately, a lot of people that live in Decatur have a much more jaded view of the town that they live in,” she said. “So this is an opportunity to take the jaded view that they have and maybe give them some rose-colored glasses, and give them a moment that they can remember that looking back, from whatever age, they'll look back and say, ‘Gosh, do you remember that one time we beat the Guinness Book of World Records? Or do you remember that time we saw that Black Hawk thing that was so cool, and so moving?’”

“So the goal is to say OK, Decatur, love yourself a little more. We love you. You deserve it.”

Centennial Lake Fest will kick off with a lighted boat parade on Friday, July 7, at 9 p.m. Fest grounds will be open at the lake from 12 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, and Sunday, July 9. More information can be found online at decaturil.gov/lakedecatur100.

