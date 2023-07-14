DECATUR — Julie Hargrove’s northside home is appealing to her neighbors as well as local wildlife.

“It’s like having little children,” she said about the deer found roaming in her yard. “You can’t have anything nice.”

Hargrove’s yard was nice enough to earn her first place in this year’s Let’s Keep Decatur Bee-utiful Home Edition hosted by the Beautify Decatur Coalition.

The Hargrove lawn, made up of hostas, topiary evergreens and other plants, has taken 28 years to create.

“It’s been a work in progress,” Hargrove said. “Because of all the animals.”

“The deer don’t make us happy,” said Hargrove’s husband, Chris.

Throughout June, the Bee-utiful contest judges studied the submitted photos of the contestants’ front yard only, although many homeowners tend to their backyards just as much as the front areas.

The Hargroves property backs up to an area owned by the Decatur Park District.

“We have a little path cut back there,” Chris Hargrove said.

“But the deer do walk through the path,” Julie Hargrove said.

In the past, the contest was focused on honoring businesses with curb appeal. Thirty-one homes throughout Macon County were nominated during this year’s competition.

“They were well-kept, well-maintained, weed-free and litter-free, similar to the businesses, but they are also a well-maintained structure,” said co-chair Jill Davis. “All those things are what the judges consider when they do their voting.”

“It was very difficult to judge,” said co-chair Susan Avery.

The three winners were located in various areas of the city. “That was not by design,” Avery said. “It was a point system that we used.”

First place prize included the wheelbarrow filled with gardening supplies and a gift certificate donated by Lowe’s. Second place winner received a gift certificate from Connie’s Country Greenhouse. Third place prize was a gift certificate to Cedar Lake Gardens and Gifts.

Carmen Rivera and Jose Mendoza’s westside Decatur home represents the husband and wife’s Hispanic heritage. Rivera is originally from Puerto Rico. Mendoza is from Mexico. “Since it’s a Spanish looking house, we like to keep it with the theme,” Rivera said. “But I like different things, so each year we add a little bit of change.”

The West Main Street landscape was awarded second place in this year’s contest.

The couple has lived in the home for 11 years, regularly adding features and landscaping. “We have slowly rebuilt everything,” Rivera said. “It’s taken a lot of time, but every year there’s something new.”

Along with the foliage and flowers planted in unique planters, including a former fountain, the colorful patio furniture is also eye-catching.

“We are very proud of the work,” Rivera said. “I am the gardener. He is the lawnkeeper.”

The coupled worked at Akorn Pharmaceuticals before the Decatur facilities were closed four months ago. “It gave me a lot of time, and it’s been very therapeutic,” Rivera said. “But I was very busy the past four months.”

The couple took advantage of their time at home during the pandemic as well. “We took everything out and cleaned it,” Carmen Rivera said.

Susan Stukins was awarded third place in this year’s competition. Her home on East William Street is an extension of her past as well, she said. Her grandmother, then her father and stepmother, owned the house before she purchased it six years ago.

“And I’ve always had inside plants,” she said. “Then I had the urge to branch out and put flowers outside.”

Behind the flower garden that faces the street sits an equally colorful porch area. “I feel it looks kind of vacation-y,” Stukins said.

The garden and added features are highlighted in a red, purple, orange and yellow color scheme. The theme continues in the backyard, but with small concrete statues representing important family characters.

Even on a sunny day, Stukins’ yard doesn’t receive much sun, compliments of the neighbors' full trees. “So I had to go with some things that did well in the shade,” she said. “But if I like it, I plant it.”

