DECATUR — Lincoln Land Credit Union has donated a house to a joint project by the city of Decatur, Empowerment Opportunity Center and Richland Community College.

The house at 2074 N Union St. will be remodeled and used as transitional housing for families at risk of homelessness.

“This is really an exciting project,” said Tara Murray, executive director of Empowerment Opportunity Center. “We’re thrilled to be a part of something so innovative and different that can create a model for the future of our community.”

The house is an example of the mayor and city council’s desire to invest in neighborhood revitalization, said Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth.

“It’s an example of the collaboration that pulls together a lot of different pieces,” he said. “It’s not just about investing in this particular house and this particular block and this particular neighborhood, but the reality of it is, the city saw a larger vision here to use this house as an example of how neighborhood revitalization cannot be done by the city alone. It’s a collaboration of community organizations that are already here doing good work.”

The project is not just about saving that one house, Kindseth said, but the partnership includes Richland’s EnRich program and the Decatur Labor and Trades Assembly.

Students at Richland learning construction trades will get real-world experience during the remodeling, and be able to use those skills to get good jobs to provide for their families.

The city has already worked with the trades on other houses, such as the Habitat for Humanity project where Decatur Public Schools construction trades students are doing the work under the watchful eye of journeyman tradespeople.

The American Rescue Plan, Kindseth said, provided revenue to infuse rehab money into houses, owner-occupied houses and vacant ones like this one, to keep them on the tax rolls and create new affordable housing units that improve neighborhoods.

The house on Union will provide shelter for a family that Empowerment Opportunity Center will assist with wraparound services, Murray said, such as job training, mental health and social services, depending on the family’s needs, and Empowerment will support and assist that family until they can manage on their own and move on.

Lincoln Land Credit Union donated $20,000 in March to Empowerment Opportunity Center for their pantry, which provides necessities for low-income families. Credit union staff took a tour of the facility and learned of the other services it provides, said Robert Ares, president and CEO of Lincoln Land. The facility is “spectacular,” he said, but what’s more important is the services the center provides, from utility assistance to senior services.

Murray told Ares about some of their financial challenges, including that they lease a property for transitional housing, with the aim of keeping families together while the center works with them to help them toward independence.

The lease arrangement, Ares said, was not the best use of the center’s resources, and that led to the credit union’s decision to donate the Union Street house to the organization. The cost of renovations was daunting, and that led to the partnership among the center, the city and Richland, ultimately benefiting a much wider swath of the community.

