DECATUR — With temperatures in the low 70s, and before the expected days of extra heat arrive, Tuesday was a good day to have an air conditioner installed.

Decatur resident Purlie Savage, 72, has rented a small, but warm, house near the center of the city for 14 years.

“I am excited to get an air conditioner in here to get rid of the heat,” she said. “We had a good winter, so I know it’s going to be extra hot this summer.”

Ameren Illinois donated 500 energy-efficiency air conditioning units to community action agencies across the state. The community advocacy agency, Empowerment Opportunity Center, received 100 units for its clients in Decatur.

Air Conditioning distributions To register for the Empowerment Opportunity Center Air Conditioning donations, call (217) 428-2193 after 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 14.

Savage was the first resident to receive a 6,000 BTU window unit. Before the air conditioner was installed, Savage simply opened the windows to cool her two-bedroom home.

“When it’s hot like this, there’s no wind blowing,” she said. “But you have the A/C, you can turn it on cool and it’s going to get cold.”

According to Karla Jordan, EOC energy services director, those who will be receiving a window unit will retrieve and install the air conditioner themselves. “But that’s not a deterrent for them,” she said. “We give them tips and tools on how to install it themselves. They usually bring someone with them that can carry it for them.”

The EOC provides information on how to install the unit to be energy efficient and safe.

According to the EOC recommendations, priority is given to low-income families, veterans, elderly, physically disabled and households with small children.

Ameren Illinois assisted with providing the program to the EOC. Other local Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program agencies partnered with the company.

“This is one of the best programs in our community right now for our seniors and disabled clients,” Jordan said. “It’s a no-brainer for us. Whenever they need us to partner with something, it’s always for the good of our community.”

Darrin Wood & Son Heating and Cooling installed Savage’s air conditioner. She had the unit centrally located in a living room window.

“It’s got the perfect square spot,” she said.

