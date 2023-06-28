FORSYTH – Judy and Mike McNamara were some of the first in line when the Forsyth Texas Roadhouse unlocked its doors at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

It was the two’s first time in Forsyth, but far from their first time visiting the steakhouse chain. In fact, the Macon County location was stop number 356 on the Virginia couple’s great retirement quest of visiting every single Texas Roadhouse location in the United States.

Why Texas Roadhouse? For the McNamaras, that’s simple.

“It’s great food, great people,” Judy told the Herald & Review as the couple waited to be seated Wednesday.

“We enjoy the food,” said Mike. “And it's now as much about meeting the people as much as it is enjoying the food.”

The McNamaras’ journey officially started in 2017 when Judy retired from the paper mill she’d been working at for 45 years. At that point, the couple had already been to nearly every state and visited 37 separate Texas Roadhouse locations.

When they realized just how many Texas Roadhouses they’d already been to, it seemed like a challenge was presenting itself, Mike said. How many of the over 600 Texas Roadhouse locations in the United States could one retired couple dine at?

Most of them, it turns out.

The McNamaras are already over halfway through their mission, with 26 more locations to go this summer. As of early June, they’ve already eaten at a Texas Roadhouse in all 48 continental states. They hope to reach their 400th location by early 2024.

Their routine goes something like this: Travel in their camper to whichever location is next on the list (they do two big trips per year, traveling in the north and midwest in the summer and the south in the fall and winter). They usually drive around 350 to 400 miles in between each stop. They have to find somewhere nearby to park their camper, like the Illinois State Fairgrounds, where they traveled from on Wednesday.

Sometimes they’ll visit a museum or tourist spot they haven’t been to. But for the most part, their road trips are all Roadhouse.

The McNamaras may call the restaurant in advance of their visit. Oftentimes, as in Forsyth, they don’t. But that’s no matter. They don’t like being treated any differently than other customers, Mike said.

Upon arriving, each McNamara orders one of their favorite meals — the sirloin, chicken critters, herb chicken, pulled pork, pork chops or ribs, each entree always ordered with a side salad. Some meals are better than others, they said, but they’ve never really had a bad meal at Texas Roadhouse.

That’s why they don’t focus on ranking or comparing their visits, they said. The journey is about more than that.

“We're not in it to be a scorecard for the company,” Mike said. “We're in it to enjoy the food and enjoy talking to the people and see the country through a different way.”

