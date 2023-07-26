DECATUR — Huang Yinglan and George Coulthard’s west end Decatur backyard may not be big enough to play a game of neighborhood baseball, but it is the ideal size to cultivate a garden filled with bunches of tomatoes, various varieties of peppers, towering vines of long green beans and multiple rows of Chinese cucumbers.

“I don’t know what the size is, but it grows every year,” Coulthard said about his backyard.

And Yinglan, 59, has proven there’s always room to grow.

“Next thing you know, she gets the shovel and makes more,” her husband said.

Yinglan lived in Litang Chen, Guangxi, China, before she moved to the United States 11 years ago. Yinglan and her husband, a retired pilot, moved to Central Illinois to be closer to his aging parents.

Before leaving China, Yinglan grew her own vegetables on her brother's farm and was chef at her large restaurant. “She brought culinary skills and old China farming techniques to her home in Decatur,” Coulthard said.

Yinglan’s father was also a holistic doctor who would use herbs and other plants to treat patients.

“She knows which ones are good for you and which ones aren’t,” Coulthard said.

The gardening methods included watering the plants using a small bucket, instead of a hose.

“It’s not too much water,” Yinglan said.

Her husband isn’t allowed to help in the garden. “But she’ll let me fill the buckets (of water),” Coulthard said.

Although the garden has several types of vegetables commonly found on tables in the United States, it is also filled with produce Yinglan knows well. Sweet potato leaves, water spinach and winter melon are known in Asian culture to help ease various medical problems.

“The melon in tea is OK,” Yinglan said. “Or cook it.”

When she isn’t tending to her garden or selling the produce at the Central Park Farmer’s Market on Saturday mornings, Yinglan is cooking at the First Wok restaurant in Fairview Plaza.

#TogetherDecatur Do you know a person or of a story that exemplifies the best of Decatur? Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983 or dbeckett@herald-review.com.

Her garden produce is available to the public on Saturday mornings only, which is sold through a small bus with the name Yinglan’s Garden and often located on the west side of the park. “And she gives it to friends,” Coulthard said.

Martha Kendall travels from Oakley to shop at the Saturday morning farmer’s market in Central Park. She often stops at Yinglan’s Garden.

“We like the products that she has,” Kendall said.

“It’s fresh,” said Decatur shopper Maryann Heinz. “And they're unique.”

The unusual produce is a draw, according to the shoppers. “The cucumbers and the green beans especially,” Kendall said.

A couple of strands of Yinglan’s more than 12-inch-long green beans is equal to one helping. “They are very, very tasty, and very beautiful,” she said.

The cucumbers, on the contrary, have prickly skin. “But they are very crunchy,” Yinglan said.

The couple have witnessed the apprehension from some in trying the unique vegetables. “Side-by-side, you probably can’t tell the difference of a regular green bean,” he said.

“But they are really long,” Yinglan said.

The unique planting techniques are credited for the success of the Coulthard’s garden. Instead of tilling the ground, topsoil is gathered around the seeds and plants.

“It looks like a raised garden,” Coulthard said.

Yinglan’s son and his two children still live in China. The garden has helped ease her homesickness, her husband said. “And it’s a good thing we have Facetime,” Coulthard said. “She talks to them almost every day.”

For Yinglan, there’s always room for growth. She is now learning to drive.

“She got her permit last November,” Coulthard said.

Close 1931: Mrs. Edward Buckner and Mrs. Edward Powers in art institute barn 4987: A centerpiece featuring a silvery goose graced the head table Tuesday during the Garden Club of Decatur Christmas brunch at the Decatur Holiday Inn. The goose, made from dried grass, was a creation of Mary Grace Graham. The Rev. Robert Angus of Westminster Presbyterian church is in the background. Photo by Herb Slodounik. 1949: This garden club tea table with its pink satin cloth, circles of smilax holding tulips of many colors and pale green candles in silver holders was arrangements by Mrs. J.F. McDermott, Mrs. G. Lorenze Miller, and Mrs. Guy Rodgers, pictured above are left to right, Mrs. K. B. Gardner, Mrs. Dwight Spencer, Mrs. M. H. Stuckwish, Mrs. G. Roy Eshelman and Mrs. R.W. Chapman UNDATED: Ruth Diehl displays her winning entry Friday in the Garden Club of Decatur flower show 1985: Vivian Kurtz holds a grapevine wreath with holly and a bird, while Carol Magruder works with flowering crab and bayberry leaves. 1991: Ethel Snell, 85, of Decatur, checks her handiwork on one of about 50 holiday wreaths being prepared by the Garden Club of Decatur for "The Season for Giving" show Friday and Saturday at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Snell has been a member of the club since 1970. Photo by Dennis Magee 1987: Pat Delatte of Decatur and her blooming pink impatiens were first time winners Friday at the Garden Club of Decatur's show at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Photo by Jan Abbot 1984: Maxine M. Mussulman, left, and Rebecca Hewett show off items that will be on display at the Garden Club of Decatur Standard Flower Show. Photo by Doug Gaumon 1931: Mrs. Harriet Amsden and Mrs. H.D. Spencer 1931: Mrs. Dwight Spencer, art institute barn. 1931: Mrs. R. R. Montgomery and Mrs. E. A. Denz in art institute barn 1931: Mrs. C.R. Willis and Mrs. M.B. Smith in Art Institute barn HISTORY PHOTOS: Garden Club of Decatur 1931: Mrs. Edward Buckner and Mrs. Edward Powers in art institute barn 4987: A centerpiece featuring a silvery goose graced the head table Tuesday during the Garden Club of Decatur Christmas brunch at the Decatur Holiday Inn. The goose, made from dried grass, was a creation of Mary Grace Graham. The Rev. Robert Angus of Westminster Presbyterian church is in the background. Photo by Herb Slodounik. 1949: This garden club tea table with its pink satin cloth, circles of smilax holding tulips of many colors and pale green candles in silver holders was arrangements by Mrs. J.F. McDermott, Mrs. G. Lorenze Miller, and Mrs. Guy Rodgers, pictured above are left to right, Mrs. K. B. Gardner, Mrs. Dwight Spencer, Mrs. M. H. Stuckwish, Mrs. G. Roy Eshelman and Mrs. R.W. Chapman UNDATED: Ruth Diehl displays her winning entry Friday in the Garden Club of Decatur flower show 1985: Vivian Kurtz holds a grapevine wreath with holly and a bird, while Carol Magruder works with flowering crab and bayberry leaves. 1991: Ethel Snell, 85, of Decatur, checks her handiwork on one of about 50 holiday wreaths being prepared by the Garden Club of Decatur for "The Season for Giving" show Friday and Saturday at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Snell has been a member of the club since 1970. Photo by Dennis Magee 1987: Pat Delatte of Decatur and her blooming pink impatiens were first time winners Friday at the Garden Club of Decatur's show at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Photo by Jan Abbot 1984: Maxine M. Mussulman, left, and Rebecca Hewett show off items that will be on display at the Garden Club of Decatur Standard Flower Show. Photo by Doug Gaumon 1931: Mrs. Harriet Amsden and Mrs. H.D. Spencer 1931: Mrs. Dwight Spencer, art institute barn. 1931: Mrs. R. R. Montgomery and Mrs. E. A. Denz in art institute barn 1931: Mrs. C.R. Willis and Mrs. M.B. Smith in Art Institute barn