DECATUR — In hopes of catalyzing urban renewal in the Old King's Orchard neighborhood, the city is partnering with two community-based organizations on parallel projects to develop urban gardens on more than three-dozen vacant lots.

It is the latest instance of Decatur leveraging state and federal funds in an attempt to transform a blighted inner city neighborhood. But unlike past efforts, these twin initiatives don't involve rehabbing or building new homes.

"So much of the residential structures in this neighborhood have been cleared out," said city manager Scot Wrighton. "And this is not a neighborhood where we have found investors wanting to invest in residential properties."

Wrighton said "there's a few neighborhoods that we need to think about repurposing them into something else rather than just abandoning them to the wild." But that something else, he acknowledges, "will be an experiment-in-progress."

The area of focus is east of Business U.S. 51 and west of Monroe Street. between Grand Avenue to the north and the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks to the south.

North of Marietta Street, the city plans to eventually turn over a continuous block-and-a-half stretch of land to nonprofit Good Samaritan Inn to enlarge and scale-up their "Mercy Gardens" programs, which train at-risk youth, homeless adults and people who face significant barriers to steady employment.

The city will remove homes, trees and other debris from and otherwise prepare the 9-acre site — bounded roughly by Edward Street to the east, Union Street to the west, Packard Street to the south and about a half-block south of Grand Avenue to the north — for agriculture.

Once it is ready, about 35 Decatur youth will be hired to prepare, cultivate, plant, weed and harvest crops from the land. The produce harvested will be donated to local food pantries, sold at farmers markets and, possibly, to local restaurants or grocery stores.

The $500,000 program will be funded via a $1 million state grant for "community development and violence reduction." The other half will go toward new technology for the Decatur Police Department.

On the south side of Marietta Street, the city is partnering with the Old King's Orchard Community Center to transform smaller, scattered site lots into urban gardens. The program will also offer a free lawn service for neighborhood seniors and residents with disabilities.

The initiative will employee at-risk youth participating in the Macon County Juvenile Redeploy Illinois program, a program that provides alternatives for juvenile offenders who would otherwise be in detention.

The initiative also includes the construction of a new sports field just south of the OKO Community Center, filling a glaring need in the urban core. The plan is to eventually offer free or reduced-price programming for Decatur youth.

The program is expected to cost $250,000, which will come from leftover COVID-19 CARES Act funds set aside for "catalyst" projects.

The city council voted unanimously to move forward with the programs on Monday.

"This is an exciting and life-altering plan and programs you've got headed for this community," said Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe.

