DECATUR — The city of Decatur water system will be discussed during the Macon County Community Environmental Council's quarterly forum on Tuesday, Aug. 8.
Assistant City Engineer Robert Weil will be discussing the city’s water system capital improvement program.
Participants also will learn about a grant the environmental council is seeking to enhance its composting program so it can regenerate soils at the Oakley Sediment Basin and other urban agriculture sites.
The forum will go from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Decatur Public Library's Madden Auditorium, 130 N. Franklin St.
The public is invited to take part in the presentation and to learn about the various projects being undertaken by the environmental council.
