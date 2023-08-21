DECATUR — Mia continues to make a splash since her debut at 2021 Farm Progress Show in Decatur.

Mia is a five-year-old rat terrier/Jack Russell mix and lives to jump into water. She is now ranked as one of the top dog divers in the country.

Mia and her owner Paul Ragle live near Lake Decatur, giving her the ideal atmosphere for diving.

Two years ago, the Farm Progress Show hosted the North American Diving Dogs competition with an above-ground pool set up among the agricultural displays.

“She jumps here. She ought to jump there,” Ragle said before Mia’s first competitive jump at that event.

According to the North America Diving Dogs organization, Dock Diving is one of the fastest growing sports for dogs.

“Dogs are enticed to run the length of a dock and leap as far out into the water as possible to compete for height or distance,” the organization describes on its website. “They’re motivated to fly with a prized toy, which is thrown just out of reach in order to help them keep their momentum and get the best launch angle possible.”

Since Mia’s home base is a large body of water, Ragle brought her early to the Farm Progress Show just to get her feet wet. “Of course she jumped right in,” he said.

Mia’s best jump was 16-feet-8-inches during her first competition. Seeing that Ragle and his wife, Barbara, had a possible dog diving contender, they began searching for places for Mia to jump and be among her peers, or competitors. Caseyville, a town near St. Louis, had a dog diving training area for their dog to practice. Another location in Pleasant Plains, near Springfield, was much closer.

“But Mia doesn’t need to be shown how to do this,” Ragle said.

Mia was a puppy when the Ragles brought her home to their lakeside house. Although she had to first learn it was OK to get into the water, her natural ability to fetch kicked in. According to her owner, she doesn’t enter the water unless something is thrown in.

“Whatever they were bred for, she’s got a high prey-drive for it,” Ragle said. “She’ll do it until she drops.”

Mia’s personal distance best is 19-feet. Her average is 17-feet-10-inches.

According to Ragle, dog diving can be expensive, which includes travel costs. Entrance fees for the North American Dock Diving competition are $25 a splash, or two jumps. “They take the best of the two jumps,” he said.

Classified as a lap dog at under 16 inches, Mia will be competing in the North Central Regional Dock Diving competition on Sept. 8 in Iowa. In order for a dog to compete, the dogs must complete a minimum of 15 splashes in distance competitions and five in the Hydro Dash, in which a dog retrieves a bumper tube suspended one inch above the water and at the 37-foot distance of the pool. “They time them,” Ragle said. “It’s like a race.”

Mia’s season average is 19.103 seconds. She has placed sixth in the country. “For rat terriers, she’s number one in the U.S.,” said Barbara Ragle.

If Mia does well in the regional competition, she will advance to the National Championship held on Oct. 26 in Springfield, Mo.

But Mia doesn’t seem to care about rankings. Her goal is to simply get the bumper that was thrown into the water, bring it home, then do it again.

“I figured she’d do well, but not that well,” Ragle said about his competitive dog. “It’s all her.”

