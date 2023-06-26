DECATUR — Participants of the Sista Girls and Friends daily camps can expect to spend a lot of time taking part in fun activities and outings.

But it's the life journey that continues long after the camp, and the things they can do to help the young girls prepare for it, that motivate the group's organizer and volunteers.

“The concept is, if we can help women and girls, we can help the family,” said Melverta Wilkins, founder of the Decatur non-profit organization created to empower young women. “A lot of times, women and girls are the glue that bonds the family together.”

Emai Nicard, 10, was sent to the camp by her grandmother. “She doesn’t want me to be lazy,” she said.

Through her participation at the camp, Emai has learned an important lesson.

“I learn to be myself,” she said.

Lexi Smith and Cailey Wilkins, both 18, graduated from high school in May.

Now they are ready to help younger girls. As a mentoring organization, Sista Girls and Friends provides them that opportunity.

“I want to help girls find themselves,” Cailey Wilkins said. “I was in their position.”

Cailey Wilkins, the founder’s granddaughter, has been a member of Sista Girls for eight years. She learned early the importance of mentoring, etiquette and other important aspects of teenage life. “Stuff that teen girls need to know to transition into women,” she said.

Smith joined the group a year ago, but has been a member of several community organizations aimed at helping youth.

“I think this is very personal to me,” she said about Sista Girls. “I know how it is growing up, especially in Decatur, as a female and the adversities they may face,” she said. “I make sure they have a smile on their face.”

Sista Girls trains, motivates and inspires while working together, the founder said. “But we’re not only just women now,” Melverta Wilkins said. “We’ve expanded our programs for training.”

The underserved for minorities and women are a Sista Girls focus, Wilkins said. “We know we can’t help everybody,” she said. “But we’re going to help everybody that we can.”

Families, including parents as well as children, are welcomed at the two Sista Girls and Friends locations at 500 E. Lake Shore Drive and the Lucy Loft at 1165 N. University. “We have event space there,” Melverta Wilkins said.

Members of Sista Girls have take part in local public events since the organization formed 10 years ago. Their activities have included hosting 5K runs, offering donuts to veterans and active military personnel and presenting resource fairs.

The projects coincide with the four pillars the organization was founded upon — education, health, safety and financial literacy.

“We believe that if we can help stabilize, motivate and empower women, we will help the whole family,” Melverta Wilkins said.

Education and training are important to the organization through various programs. Future classes and projects include Fool Proof, a financial program aimed at helping the youth understand the power of money and how to take care of it.

“That is a foundation of keeping track of your money and where your money goes,” Wilkins said.

Pre-apprenticeships are part of the training aspect of the program.

Sista Girls has partnered with local employers to create jobs and make them available. The students can attend training in the construction jobs, cardiopulmonary resuscitation, occupational safety and health administration, tourism, manufacturing, childcare and certified nursing assistant.

“When they leave they are 100% ready to go work at an entry level job or test for an apprenticeship,” Melverta Wilkins said. “They are able to create some wealth for you and your family.”

Although the program is titled Sista Girls, young men have been helped as well.

“And we love that,” Melverta Wilkins said. “We invite everybody. That’s the complete family.”

Sista Girls began in October 2013 with its programs beginning three months later.

“We started out just having conversations,” Melverta Wilkins said. “People caught on to it.”

The high school program, titled Prestige, began in 2015. Girls from sixth grade through high school seniors are invited to join. Each year, nearly 20 young women have been a part of Prestige with a graduation. “Now most of them are working,” Melverta Wilkins said.

Sista Girls is taking part if efforts to address the gun violence that has affected Decatur with services or resources available through the agency. Melverta Wilkins said she communicates with mothers regarding their concerns about their children. “We want to be there,” she said. “We want to continue to work in the space of training, educating and helping people.”

Melverta Wilkins said she feels blessed as the program continues to grow, including a class hosted in Springfield.

“Who would have thought it,” she said about the progress. “We feel like we are doing the work and our work reflects on our faith and our belief in Christ. He is leading and guiding us.”

