DECATUR — Whether on the stage or behind it, life in the theater offers an attraction many can’t avoid.

“It’s way too much work if it wasn’t fun,” said Theatre 7 costume designer Dina Fryman, a vital member of the local theater group for more than 40 years.

And the excitement of the theater season is about to begin again. Auditions for "A Christmas Story" are scheduled for September.

Fryman was recently among those honored by the The Community Foundation of Macon County as one of its 2023 Do Something Great award recipients. Jerry Johnson, Decatur Area Arts Council executive director, and Penny Williams of Theatre 7 nominated Fryman for the Outstanding Philanthropic Support of the Arts Award.

“She is one of the most committed people to the Theatre 7 organization that I know,” Johnson said. “She has served on their board as their secretary, president, vice president. She’s filled in just about every role in helping put shows together, short of being on stage.”

Fryman’s first show, “Finian’s Rainbow,” was in 1981, while she was in college at Illinois State University. She served as an assistant to costume designer Doris Giles.

Technically, Fryman's major was home economics: “But really it was fashion and merchandising and garment construction,” she said.

She also lent her talents to the school’s theater department. “Then you just learn by doing,” Fryman said. “It’s one of those jobs that’s not very easily replaced.”

Theatre 7’s director for “Oklahoma” asked Fryman to create the show’s costumes. “From then on, it just kept going and going and going,” she said.

Research mixed with artistic creativity has brought Fryman back for nearly every Theatre 7 performance during the past 40 years. She said the period musicals and plays are her favorites. “I like to sink my teeth into that,” she said. “If it’s something you can just pull out of your closet, I have very little interest in it.”

One of the most recent musicals, “Something Rotten,” was set in the 1600s. “So that was fun, with bum rolls and the whole spiel,” she said. (A "bum roll," for those not versed in 17th century fashion, is a roll of padding tied around the hips to hold a skirt out from a woman's body.)

Johnson estimated Fryman spent about 50 hours a week for six weeks preparing for “Something Rotten.”

“That’s just an example of how hard she works when she wants to make a show top-notch,” he said.

Delia Larkins has worked as a costume mistress with Theatre 7 as well. “We always have a lot of fun,” she said of Fryman. “She has a lot of great ideas and a lot of skills too. Because you’ve got to make a lot of things almost out of nothing.”

The second floor of the Theatre 7 headquarters, the site of a former downtown Decatur department store at 131 N. Water St., is devoted to the costumes. Four sewing machines are flanked by a rack of spools of thread, shelves of trim and fabric and boxes of jewelry and other embellishments.

“Whenever I’m out and about, I have my mind going,” Fryman said about adding more to her arsenal.

Separate closets or rooms are designated for hats, shoes and other accessories. A room is devoted to all of the women’s clothing, which is organized by time period. “It starts at the beginning of time,” Fryman said. “First Biblical and works its way through the Middle Ages, Renaissance, then turns a corner to the 1800s.”

The skirts are hung by length. Plain dresses that can be adjusted for an individual show are more easily available on a separate rack. “We do a lot of that, readapting things into something else,” Fryman said.

Fashion is repetitive, according to the costume designer. “They just change either how they wear it or what they wear underneath it or where the waistline is,” Fryman said.

Hats have their own fashion rules. “You can get by with a lot of different hats just by how they wear them,” Fryman said. “If they wear them straight, if they wear them back, on the side, if you add veil.”

And that’s just the women’s clothing.

Because men's clothing contains fewer variations in style, it takes up just one aisle in the storage area. “The only difference is the lapels,” Fryman said. “And the ties: They got fat, then got skinny, then got fat, then skinny.”

Larkin often takes over the so-called "crazy costumes," such as a fried egg outfit. “I had more fun with that and so happy they thought of me,” she said.

When costume designers create a piece, they make the garment bigger than the person with a large seam allowance. “So you can let things in and out,” Fryman said. “You put things together so they’re easier to take apart.”

The costume designer’s hard work comes during showtime. “You kind of have to choreograph it,” Fryman said.

The actors often have to change quickly between scenes. Velcro and magnets are utilized for easy changes as well as movability.

Costumes also have to work well with the sets. “You have to know the show,” Fryman said.

“You have to get the right pieces so that everything looks authentic,” Larkins said. “And trying to do this on a budget, a lot of times we’re scrounging from this place to that place to get different ideas.”

According to the design team, working together as a team creates a successful show.

“You’ve got to be inventive and take what you’ve got,” Larkins said.

