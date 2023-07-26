DECATUR — A Decatur home was destroyed by fire Tuesday night.

Decatur firefighters responded to the fire at 10:51 p.m. Tuesday to 570 N. Country Club Meadows Court and arrived to find fire coming through the roof of the single-story home.

"The first arriving truck company set the ladder and applied water from an elevated position. Other units established defensive attack lines," Battalion Chief Wade P. Watson said in a news release.

"Unfortunately, due to the extent of fire involvement upon arrival, the house was a complete loss."

No injuries were reported.

The cause is undetermined. The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal is assisting with the investigation.

