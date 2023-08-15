DECATUR — Residents on the southeast side of Decatur may feel a bit safer now that they have their own firehouse.

Decatur Fire Chief Jeff Abbott, along with other members of the community, hosted an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday to welcome Fire Station 7, at 3540 E. Chestnut Ave., to the neighborhood.

“I’m really happy for the firefighters,” Abbott said. “They have really good working conditions.”

Fire Station 7 will serve the area south and east of Lake Decatur. Firefighters were previously stationed at Decatur Airport.

“This is in a much better location,” Abbott said.

The station, which cost about $3.11 million to build, is the third recently constructed fire station. The four other fire stations have also received maintenance and updates.

Living conditions are among the updates to the fire stations, including individual sleeping quarters and new workout rooms. “It’s good for male and female firefighters both,” Abbott said.

Firefighter Adam Coleman, who brought his daughter Harper to the open house, agreed the new fire stations provide better living conditions.

“You get your own bunks, or individual rooms, for privacy,” he said. “The facilities are fantastic. They make a big difference.”

According to the city administration, money for the construction was provided by some federal COVID-relief funds as well as by various bonds, which will be paid back during the next several years.

Decatur fire stations • Station 1,1415 N. Water St. • Station 2, 2707 E. William St. • Station 3, 855 N. Fairview Ave. • Station 4, 2760 N. 22nd St. • Station 5, 3808 Greenridge Drive • Station 6, 1880 S. US Route BUS 51 • Station 7, 3540 E. Chestnut Ave.

The City of Decatur began studying the needs for additional fire stations in 2010, according to Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe.

“And here we are 13 years later and we’re finally finished,” she said. “We’ve done renovations at many of our firehouses. We’ve built two other new ones, besides this one. This, thankfully, is the last one we’re going to do for a while.”

According to Abbott, a former fire chief suggested the city build a fire station in the same area in 1968. “So here we are 50-some years later back where we should have been to start with,” he said.

The new firehouse replaced two in the area before construction began approximately 18 months ago. Other new fire stations have a similar blueprint.

“Station 5 has a basement. We had to have an elevator,” Abbott said. “We made some adjustments.”

Abbott agreed the area was ideal for a firehouse. “This is the one I wanted to build first,” he said. “This one, I think, makes the biggest difference to the fire protection and the city.”

The location for the fire station was important to the mayor as well.

“We’ve had so much growth in this side of town,” Moore Wolfe said. “We had to make sure our firefighters could get to the people that needed them the most.”

