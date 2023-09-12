DECATUR — The challenge to end hunger continues throughout Macon County, according to the local organizations with missions to feed those in need.

“We are once again calling on the community to act,” said Nicky Besser, executive director of Good Samaritan Inn.

All of the funds collected throughout October, which is Tackling Hunger Month, will be divided equally among the organizations.

“We’re the ones on the frontlines seeing the needs to most,” said Amanda Honn, area director of Catholic Charities. “We’re watching the need increase.”

The organizations have created a resource to collect monetary donations at www.feedmaconcounty.org. The site will be open from Oct. 1 through 31.

Organizers say the 2023 Together, We Can End Hunger campaign will be the first of the yearly food drive fundraiser held in October. The individual agencies will continue to accept donations throughout the year.

In addition to the donations, the agencies are encouraging businesses, schools, organizations and individuals to create unique ways to collect funds and then plan for bigger celebrations for the October 2024 food drive.

“Either as volunteers or by making your own unique efforts to collect your own donations,” Besser said. “We know it takes time and planning.”

“We would love for people to come up with their own kind of event or fundraising,” Honn said. “This is a great opportunity to redefine what your community or your church or your organization can do.”

Beginning this year, those donating will have the opportunity to post messages and photos or their fundraising efforts on the Together, We Can End Hunger Facebook page and other social media sites. “The more people that share it, the wider the message gets out,” said Susan Summit, Salvation Army administrator.

The monthlong, online drive will be fiscally managed by United Way until Together, We Can End Hunger becomes its own entity in 2024, according to the agencies.

According to the local agencies’ statistics, the numbers for those in the community who lack access, resources and services to food for a healthy life have risen. One in 11 citizens of Macon County meet that definition of food insecure, Besser said.

“Here at Good Sam’s we’re serving on average 773 more meals per month in 2023 versus 2022,” she said.

Catholic Charities’ Meals on Wheels added 48 people in August. Their food pantry is averaging 93.5 more food boxes per week.

Northeast Community Fund has been serving 25 more people per day in 2023 versus 2022.

“All of us have been seeing this increase across all of our services,” Besser said. “This is a time for us to look at what we can do as a community to answer this need.”

For 20 years, these same agencies were beneficiaries of the annual WSOY Community Food Drive that collected food and monetary donations during and event held on the first Friday in October at the Airport Plaza Kroger parking lot.

The last food drive, which collected monetary donations only, was held in 2021. The annual event collected 24 million pounds of food over the years. More than $1.5 million was collected in the final year, much of that coming from a $1 million donation from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.

The gift from the Buffett Foundation and other major contributors, like the Andreas Foundation and Archer Daniels Midland Co., allowed the event's organizers to bring it to a close by providing the recipients the equivalent of three years' worth of cash donations "to get them through to the next thing."

“But we knew those dollars weren’t going to last forever,” said Kyle Karsten, Salvation Army development director. “You’ve got four organizations that need to be in a position to feed the community.”

Since the WSOY Food Drive ended, Macon County agencies also studied the community and heard their willingness to help. “That kind of put us into action to meet a need that is definitely present in Macon County,” Honn said.

Although the Central Illinois Food Bank provides for several food banks, the local agencies said they are also able to purchase food for their own needs while calling on their partners and nearby resources.

“We get deals for buying bulk from certain places,” said Josh Perkins, director of food distribution for Northeast Community Fund. “There are still some things that are cheaper through the Central Illinois Food Bank.”

The agencies prefer to spend their limited dollars locally as well.

“And they have an investment in us,” Besser said. “We can provide effective services and leverage bulk purchasing to stretch dollars as far as they can go. It just makes sense for us to work together, because we’re all united in ending hunger.”

